BENNINGTON — Bennington College has appointed Alfredo Medina as its vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and college diversity officer, the school announced Friday.
As a member of the college’s senior leadership team, Medina will engage with students “to build a community in which every student is welcome,” college president Laura Walker said in a news release.
Medina will work with faculty, staff and Walker’s working group “to develop and implement plans so that we can live our core values as an inclusive and antiracist campus,” Walker said.
“As a first- generation college graduate and staunch supporter of the liberal arts tradition, I’m excited to join Bennington College in its quest to become a diverse, equitable, and antiracist institution,” Medina said. “Given Bennington’s longstanding commitment to the arts and humanities and intellectual inquiry, I envision an institutional culture and environment rooted in social justice, equity, and inclusive excellence.”
Medina was selected in a national search conducted by Spelman Johnson, an executive search firm. He will join the college on June 14.
“I’m looking forward to working collectively with the Bennington community and external stakeholders to bring this bold vision to fruition,” he said.
Medina comes to Bennington from the University of Albany, where he’s the executive director of the Office for Public Engagement and associate director of the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion. He previously served as associate vice president of academic affairs, risk management and compliance at Siena College.
Medina holds a doctorate in educational policy and leadership and master’s degrees in educational administration and policy studies as well as educational psychology and statistics from the State University at Albany. He has an undergraduate degree in psychology from Utica College of Syracuse University.