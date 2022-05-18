ARLINGTON -- Arlington residents will soon enjoy two outdoor pickleball courts in the center of town thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by The Arlington Common.
“Getting outside with friends and family is good for one’s mental and physical health,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “Creating spaces, where residents can get outside, improve fitness and socially connect, are essential to building vibrant communities.”
If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by July 17, the Arlington Common will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.
The funds raised will build pickleball courts to enhance the entire community's fitness, social interaction, and well-being. The courts will also be home to a middle school after-school program designed to improve physical health, foster academic achievement, and promote personal development.
“Pickleball has become an incredibly popular sport, and this project will bring a great resource for fitness and connection to Arlington and the surrounding communities,” said Nicol Whalen, Arlington resident and coordinator of the fundraising campaign.
Tim Williams, a resident of Arlington for over 40 years, said of The Arlington Common Ground project, “This is the most exciting thing to happen in Arlington in a long time.” He is “beyond excited” to see the pickleball project happening in the community.
Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the project by visiting https://www.patronicity.com/project/help_us_create_arlington_common_ground#!/.