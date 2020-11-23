BELLOWS FALLS — In successive virtual meetings Friday evening, the school boards governing both the Bellows Falls Union High School and two of the three elementary schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union voted to adopt a recommendation from their school nurses to shift to remote learning after the upcoming holidays.
Rockingham School Board will meet tonight to take up the issue for the largest elementary school district in the supervisory union, affecting students at Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, Saxtons River Elementary and Bellows Falls Middle School.
Students in the districts are already on break from school.
The decisions were not unanimous, and school directors debated whether the local nurses’ recommendation was in conflict with the recommendations from Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine. The various school directors couldn’t agree.
In the case of Bellows Falls Union High School, the vote was 4-2 in favor of switching to remote learning after the two holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary schools in Grafton and Westminster, the vote was 3-2, with Chairman Jack Bryar of Grafton breaking the tie. “This is a public health issue,” he said.
The elementary board, which met first, heard from two parents who pleaded with the elementary board not to resort to remote learning, saying in-person school is essential to their children, who have suffered with remote learning.
Bryar later reported their comments to the BFUHS board, where he is also a member.
But Bryar, in breaking the tie, said it is important that the schools follow the recommendation of their medical staff, and in both cases he voted in favor of returning to remote learning after the holidays.
Opponents to the switch to remote said the move to remote would only encourage family and staff to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas, increasing the danger of illness and infection.
BFUHS Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham noted that during the governor’s press conference on Friday, Secretary Dan French was asked about the wisdom of closing in-person learning after the holidays.
French said there is “’no data (that) supports the rationale to close schools,’” Lambert said. Schools have not been found to be the source of transmission of the virus, she said.
Plus, she said, schools should remain open while they can, and the incidence of coronavirus is low in the community. “They deserve to be educated,” she said. “Kids need the in-person education.”
The River Valley Technical Center, located at Springfield High School, where BFUHS students also attend classes, is not closing, she pointed out.
The nurses, who presented a letter to the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union on Wednesday evening, warned that families and their children were not following the recommendation of Scott and Levine, and a survey of Central Elementary families revealed that only 63 percent would stay home on Thanksgiving.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt, who supported the nurses, said while the incidence of COVID-19 is low, “it is all around us.” He said he is concerned about not just the students’ health, but that of the teachers. If teachers get sick, there are few if any substitutes, and school would have to close in some instances.
“It’s about putting the safety of the students first,” he said.
Melissa Carlstrom, a member of the unified elementary school board, said she felt continuing school was important, despite the threat of the coronavirus. Carlstrom, who runs a day-care center herself, said she debated whether to switch to remote for her school and decided it was better to continue in-person learning as much as possible.
For the long term, all schools are on a four-day, in-person schedule, with Wednesday set aside for cleaning of the schools, and remote classes.