Brattleboro Camerata Inaugural Concert Set for December 12
BRATTLEBORO, VT – December 1, 2021 – The Brattleboro Camerata, a chamber choir specializing in Renaissance-era and Renaissance-inspired music, presents its inaugural concert Sunday, December 12, at the Brattleboro Music Center.
The group, which consists of 17 singers who auditioned earlier this year and have rehearsed for months in anticipation of this concert, will offer a program of 10 seasonal works spanning the years 1400-1600 entitled “The Angels Sang.” The pieces include English carols, German chorales, Latin motets, and Spanish villancicos from familiar names like Palestrina, Josquin, di Lasso, and Victoria, as well as less frequently performed composers like the Spanish Mateo Flecha and Cristóbal de Morales, and the African-Portuguese Vicente Lusitano.
According to Music Director Jonathan Harvey, “The central idea of this program is to showcase the capabilities of this extraordinary group of singers, and to reveal the many ways that Renaissance composers commemorated the winter season, from penitent and somber reflections on mortality to vibrant and percussion-filled dance pieces celebrating life.”
Tickets for the 4 p.m. concert are $15 general admission. They may be purchased on line at www.bmcvt.org, by calling 802-257-4523, or by emailing info@bmcvt.org.
The concert also will be live streamed on the Brattleboro Community Television's YouTube and Facebook channels. Check the BCTV home page at the concert start.
About the Brattleboro Music Center
Founded in 1952, the BMC today is a vibrant, community-based organization consisting of numerous performance, participation, and education programs. With a faculty of 30+ professional musicians, the BMC is guided by artistic advisors Jaime Laredo, violinist and conductor, and Sharon Robinson, cellist. Every year, hundreds of BMC classes, workshops, and concerts bring people together to listen, learn, and celebrate.
The Brattleboro Music Center is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.