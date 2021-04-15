In a marathon session that lasted well into the evening, the Vermont House of Representatives passed second readings of bills expanding the state bottle bill, adding a tax on cloud computing and changing the corporate tax code.
The bottle bill changes, S. 175, expand the universe of containers to include drinking water, sports drinks and wine, excluding dairy products and plant-based milk products. It passed 99-46.
The body, however, chose not to double the deposit on beverage containers to 10 cents from 5 cents, as part of a Ways & Means Committee amendment to the bill.
Opponents said the change would cost handlers recycling volume and money, after they had increased their capacity for universal recycling in 2012, and would inundate convenience stores with returns.
Proponents said expanding the universe of containers would increase the supply of clean “closed-stream” recycling and reduce the amount of raw materials used to create new containers.
On the tax bill, an amendment to a Senate bill exempting feminine hygiene products from the sales tax House Minority Leader Patti McCoy requested it be divided up into its separate components. This allowed members to vote separately on sections enacting a tax on cloud computing services and restructuring the corporate tax code on gross receipts rather than property and payroll.
McCoy asked that the cloud computing tax section be voted by roll call, and the provision passed 96-44. Proponents said the increase in cloud computing use and software as a service is where the economy is heading, and that the state needed to update its tax structure to accommodate that change. Opponents said the timing for a tax increase is poor, considering that many businesses closed
The change to a single sales factor was challenged by Progressives, who said the loss of revenue comes at a time when the state is asking its employees to pay more to solve its unfunded pension liability. Supporters said a sales-based tax structure better reflects the economic future. Rep. Taylor Small called for a roll call vote, and the change passed 129-6.
An amendment to the bill that would have increased a proposed $10,000 exemption on military retirement benefits to $30,000 was defeated.