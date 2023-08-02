LENOX, Mass. — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is William Shakespeare’s most produced play — handily outpacing “Romeo and Juliet” and “Hamlet,” according to a recent compilation. I personally have seen more productions of this play than any other — a Power Rangers version, a cast of all women, a version where Bottom, as a dying Pyramus, imitated a phone fizzling in a microwave oven (yes — crazy and hilarious).
I’ve performed in it (Snug/the Lion — my first role and my last) and helped direct it.
One performance in an equity-waiver theater featured a flurry of activity behind the curtain and a shaken director emerging to announce that tonight’s performance of Theseus would be played by the actor also playing Snout. The play began:
Theseus: Hippolyta, I’m so impatient to be married. What do you think?
Hippolyta: Four days will quickly steep themselves in night./Four nights will quickly while away the time ...
Theseus: OK. Well, I guess our marriage will be different from the way we met ...
Strange — until you found out that that production’s Theseus had a cocaine problem and had stormed off, and the stand-in knew only the plot.
And then there is the not-so-recent movie version (1999) with Stanley Tucci as Puck, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Titania opposite Rupert Everett as Oberon. That Hollywood production asked, “just who is the star here?” Bottom, it answered, played by Kevin Kline. And — snap! — film magic made up a Mrs. Bottom and a wistful closing scene for him.
So how would Shakespeare & Company, in Lenox, Mass., now in its 46th year, add to this long, often illustrious line of “Midsummer Night’s” productions?
Who knew that Bottom could be a Black man channeling R&B greats Barry White and Al Green?
Who knew that in moments of passion, Helena and Lysander would turbo-charge English into Spanish?
This production, directed by Allyn Burrows, blends reverence and irreverence for Shakespeare’s text — all to terrific effect. Some productions shrug their shoulders, give up on conveying the language and opt for outrageous actions or gestures. Burrows’ actors embrace the lines.
Like Shakespeare, who cut lines or reworked them depending (seemingly) on audience’s reactions, Burrows cuts passages and opens up others. He allows Jacob Ming-Trent (Bottom) to say, for example, “Hold or cut bowstrings, goddamn it,” the last three syllables Ming-Trent’s irreverent ending to the scene. A rousing rendition of “What’s New, Pussycat?” breaks out — unknown in Elizabethan England, funny here.
For people unfamiliar with this play, here is an overview: Three sets of characters parade across stage. The people of court include Duke of Athens, Theseus (Javier David), his bride-to-be Hypolyta (Madeleine Rose Maggio), and an unbalanced love quartet: Hermia (Naire Poole) loves Lysander (Carlos Olmedo); Demetrius (Blake Hamilton Currie) loves Hermia; Helena (Sara Linares) loves Demetrius.
The workers — called “rude mechanicals” — assemble to put on a play for the Duke’s wedding, for which they hope to earn money. Although Peter Quince (Michael F. Toomey) is the ostensible leader, Bottom (Ming-Trent) obviously is. And the third set of characters is from the spirit world: Oberon, king of the Fairies (Nigel Gore); Titania (Elizabeth Aspenlieder), his lover/wife; and Oberon’s “henchman” Puck (Sheila Bandyopadhyay).
Egeus (Michael F. Toomey) forbids his daughter from marrying Lysander; instead, Egeus chooses Demetrius for her — and insists that Theseus agree — which he does. To escape Athenian law, Hermia and Lysander dash into the woods to elope, pursued by Demetrius, who is pursued by Helena. Being in the woods, domain of the fairies, leads to all sorts of comedic confusion.
In another plot, Oberon wants a changeling boy that Titania is raising. Because of their conflict, the natural world is in turmoil. Oberon puts a spell on Titania to fall in love with the first thing she sees on waking and to “wake when some vile thing is near.”
Of course, the workman-actors rehearse in the woods, and Puck puts an ass’s head on Bottom, whose behavior might be consistent with being an ass. And, with comic logic, Titania, of course, wakes and falls in love with ass-like Bottom.
Jacob Ming-Trent as Bottom is glorious. He has played the role before, notably at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., in a production that made a surprising choice: to open with the rude mechanicals, a nod to the working class actors and to Ming-Trent as their leader. In an online interview, he noted the importance of speaking in his own voice — not imitating white British actors like Ian McKellen or John Gielgud.
Perhaps director Burrows’ choice to set the play inspired by the 1970s in turn inspired Ming-Trent to belt out lines to the cadence of an R&B singer or, at times, an old time gospel preacher. His voice drops and soars — and he exudes the sheer exuberance that instantly wins over the audience.
Of the dozens of “Midsummer Night’s” I’ve seen over the years, I have never seen a better Bottom. Ming-Trent alone is worth the price of admission.
And even from the short clips online, it is clear that his earlier Bottom is quite different from this one. In the Shakespeare & Company production, Ming-Trent inhabits his Bottom so fully, you’d expect to find him at the nearest karaoke belting out Motown. But no. He. Is. Acting. (Although if he launches a singing career, I’d buy a ticket to see him.)
Sara Linares is radiant as Helena. Without slipping into being pathetic, she conveys her desperate love for Demetrius, her voice projecting woe, her rapid-fire Spanish the sparks of her love.
Overall, this is a joyous production, in a beautiful outdoor setting. Go for Ming-Trent, Linares, the cast overall, and Shakespeare’s genius, which is large enough for them to enliven old lines for today’s world.
The show runs through Sept. 10 at New Spruce Theatre. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2s497va8.