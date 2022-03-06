BRATTLEBORO — Downtown property owners will now face fines if they fail to clean ice and snow from their sidewalks in a timely manner.
A municipal ordinance unanimously approved in a second hearing at the Select Board meeting Tuesday will allow the town to charge $200 for each a day violation exists or a $100 waiver fee and go into effect in April. Property owners will have 24 hours to clean up the sidewalks after a weather event.
"Based on the Select Board's recommendations, we made some changes to the ordinance to include putting back in the old practice of reimbursement of the town if it cleans part of the area," Town Manager Yoshi Manale said, referring to the initial proposal the board reviewed at its last meeting. "We also increased the time to 24 hours."
Previously, the ordinance allowed for the town to have the Department of Public Works clean up downtown sidewalks if snow or ice goes unremoved after 48 hours, then it could bill the property owner. Properties span Bridge Street, School Street, Harris Place, Flat Street, Elm Street, High Street to its intersection with Retting Place, and Canal Street to its southerly intersection with Clark Street.
Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said changes since the first hearing came as a result of public comment and they aren't substantial enough to require a new first hearing. Waiver fees give people an opportunity to pay a reduced fee if they don't have the means to cover the full fine, Manale said.
"I'm a little disappointed you didn't go to 12 hours but I'm really glad it's an escalating fine for every day that the sidewalk is not cleared," said Dick DeGray, whose family owns Galanes Vermont Shop. "I am in strong support of this. You don't get everything you want so I got a good piece of the pie."
DeGray thanked the board.
"Downtown is a heavy traffic area and pedestrian safety is a big issue in our community," he said. "And having clean walkways will go a long way in protecting our citizens in the winter months."
Downtown Brattleboro Alliance surveyed business owners about the issue before the hearings. Responses indicate the current systems in place might not be the most effective, board member Jessica Gelter said.
"I'm wondering if there's an opportunity to have those conversations later on or encourage Public Works and the town manager's office to take a look at what's working and what's not working, beyond a punitive measure, to see if there's a different system to address the challenges," she said.
McLoughlin said the new policy focuses on "a couple of bad apples that need to be fined."
"Let's try this change," she said.