BRATTLEBORO — A jailed Brattleboro man with a history of violence now faces additional time behind bars after he allegedly bit and kicked correctional officers at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield.
On Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., Vermont State Police received word from the jail to begin an investigation into inmate Edward S. Dodge, 30, according to a recent statement from state police Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson.
Police allege that Dodge refused correctional officers' orders to vacate one cell and unit, and to move to another.
Dodge grew combative, spurring the officers to restrain him. While being restrained, Dodge bit two officers and kicked a third. They suffered minor injuries, Robson said.
He will be charged with assaulting correctional officers in Windsor County Criminal Court on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m.
Dodge remains incarcerated for convictions from 2018, including first-degree aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct, fighting; from 2019, simple assault on a correctional officers, with bodily fluids; and also has an additional bodily fluid assault charge underway.
On the existing convictions, Dodge can held held until Aug. 21, 2023.