KEENE, N.H. — A Brattleboro man was cited for reckless conduct after allegedly shooting off a gun outside of a bar and fighting with another patron.
At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the Keene Police Department was dispatched to the rear of The Pour House for a disturbance. It was reported that someone had discharged a firearm.
“Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene and the alleged shooter had fled the area,” states a news release from the police department. “Evidence found on scene confirmed gunshots had been fired.”
Police said the suspect was seen fleeing toward West Street with a female believed to be his girlfriend. Once the scene was secure, officers found a male patron involved in the altercation, interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance footage.
Officers believed during an altercation, the parties were separated and removed from the bar with the male patron being taken out through the backdoor and the suspect out through the front door.
“The suspect then went around the building and continued the confrontation, striking the male patron a number of times before being pulled away by bystanders,” police said. “The suspect then produced a handgun and discharged at least two rounds. It does not appear anyone was struck by these rounds.”
Police circulated an image of the suspect on social media. On Sunday morning, the Brattleboro Police Department in Vermont contacted Keene police to identify the suspect as Trevis T. Brown, 25, of Brattleboro.
Shortly after, Brown walked into the lobby of the Keene police station, where he was interviewed and arrested on one felony count of reckless conduct. He was released on bond and given a court date of March 1.
Police said the case remains under investigation and additional charges could be brought in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Steven LaMears of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820.