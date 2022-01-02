BRATTLEBORO — Locally, the first baby delivered in the new year is joining a family from Westmoreland, N.H.
Gina Pattison, director of development and marketing at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, said Kennedy Grace LaPorte was born at BMH at 12:24 p.m. Saturday.
Kennedy weighs 8 pounds and 1 ounce, and is 20 inches long. Her parents are Cailey and Jack LaPorte.
The Keene Sentinel reported the baby was born about six days earlier than expected to Cailey, who works at Savings Bank of Walpole, and Jack, a Keene police officer, and the couple has a daughter named Ryley, who is 20 months old.
WCAX News said the first baby in Vermont in 2022 was born in Northwestern Medical Center at 3:24 a.m. Saturday and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. He is 17 inches long.
"His parents, Kaylynn and Martin, are still choosing a name for the baby boy," the station reported.