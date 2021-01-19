BRATTLEBORO — In connection with two exhibits about ice fishing, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center is presenting a series of free online events: a talk about ice shanty photographs and stories Jan. 27, a documentary photography workshop Feb. 11 and a panel on ice fishing culture and conservation Feb. 16.
Attendees should register in advance at brattleboromuseum.org.
Vermont Folklife Center researcher Ned Castle and photographer Federico Pardo discuss “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture,” their exhibit documenting the ice shanties on Brattleboro’s Retreat Meadows, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. In 2016, Pardo began documenting the shanties that appear each winter on the West River. He photographed the shanties using long-duration exposures, beginning his work after sunset and continuing into the night. Many of the photographs in the exhibit are paired with audio recordings of the ice shanties’ owners, who were interviewed by Castle. “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” is a production of the Vermont Folklife Center.
Erik Hoffner presents “Seeing the Story” on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in connection with the exhibit “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions.” In this online talk for novice and experienced photographers alike, Hoffner will explore topics related to documentary photography and visual storytelling, including composition, shot selection and strategies for creating high-quality images. He will also discuss lenses and general photography concepts.
Hoffner is an editor for the global environmental media outlet Mongabay.com. His writings and photojournalism projects have appeared in The Guardian, the Washington Post, Yale Environment 360, National Geographic News Watch, Northern Woodlands and The Sun. He is a longtime exhibiting member of the Vermont Center for Photography in Brattleboro.
An online panel of experts discusses “Ice Fishing: Culture, Community, and Conservation” on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. The panel will examine the cultural, social and environmental issues surrounding ice fishing, what it means to those who participate in it, and how it may continue to evolve in the future. Panelists include Paige Blaker, fish production supervisor for Vermont Fish and Wildlife; Roy Gangloff, multi-generational ice fisherman; Clay Groves, “Fish Nerds” podcaster and New Hampshire fishing guide; and Rich Holschuh, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Elnu Abenaki and founder and director of the Atowi Project.
In addition to these events, the museum presents “Mini Upcycled Ice Shanties,” an online workshop for children, on Saturday and on Jan. 30. The museum and Retreat Farm will host the inaugural Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition Feb. 13 through 28. Details are at brattleboromuseum.org.