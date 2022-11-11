BRATTLEBORO — Beginning on Monday and continuing through Tuesday, utilities crews will be making a repair to the sewer line on Frost Street. The road will be closed from 157 Frost St. to the intersection with Elliot Street. The work will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Monday and the road will remain closed through the night and will reopen at approximately 3 p.m on Tuesday. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Mike Earle at mearle@brattleboro.org
On Tuesday, the Highway Division will be replacing guardrail on Cotton Mill Hill. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. During this work, Cotton Mill Hill will be closed to traffic. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Pete Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org