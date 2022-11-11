Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.