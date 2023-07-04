BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs throughout the week at the Gibson-Aiken Senior Center, 207 Main St.
Writing Group (fee by donation) meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Computer/Game room. Participants will do some writing with prints and sharing what they wrote as well as writing based on work prompts and much more.
Mixed Fiber Arts (fee by donation) is Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Senior Center Coffee/Craft Room. Bring in a fiber art project that you are working on. Crochet, knitting, Swedish weaving, hand sewing and more are all welcome.
Sewing Community (fee is by donation) is a group that meets on Thursdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in the Computer Room to work on their projects and share ideas with fellow crafters. Bring your machine and work on an individual project while sharing projects and suggestions with other. All sewing projects are welcome.
The Watercolor & Water Based Media Group (fee is by donation). The Brush and Palette Painters meet every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Second Floor Conference Room. During the spring, summer and fall the group may choose to meet outside at the Kiwanis Shelter at Living Memorial Park. All skill levels are welcome.
Oil And Sequencing Class (fee is $10 and includes materials). The Stone Soup Oil Painting classes meets year round on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Second Floor Conference Room. Beginners are welcome. Contact instructor Marilyn Allen at 802-451-9223.
Movie Matinee with Kathryn (fee is by donation). Join Kathryn on Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Senior Center Lounge Area to enjoy a weekly film with popcorn and the occasional special treat. Upcoming films: "The Great Debaters" on July 6; "BlacKkKlansman" on July 13; "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought the White House Down" on July 20; and "Invictus" on July 27.
Nickel Bingo & Regular Bingo is offered on Tuesday, July 11, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nickel Bingo is a fun twist on the traditional game of Bingo. It will cost one nickel per round per board, and up to three boards per person. The winner or winners of each round will win all the nickels collected each round. Nena from Pine Heights will be at the Senior Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 12:30 p.m. for regular bingo. Nena will have a variety of prizes for the winners to pick from.
Duplicate Bridge Group with Dennis Newman (fee of $5). Join this group on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in the Senior Center Meeting Room. This is a pleasant game with players of all abilities who enjoy Duplicate Bridge.
Pick Up Bridge (fee is by donation). Join in on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to play pick up bridge. There is no instructor.