BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of April 10:

MONDAY

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.

10:30 11:30to a.m., Games Day.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with beef lasagna, roasted zucchini, garlic bread and chocolate pudding.

1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.

TUESDAY

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with sesame chicken, oriental rice with vegetables, spinach, whole wheat bread and pineapple.

1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.

1 to 2 p.m. Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.

WEDNESDAY

9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.

10 to 11 a.m., Tai Chi

10 a.m. to noon, watercolor painting.

10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.

10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Country Line Dance

11 a.m. to noon, Advanced Tai Chi.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Seafood Alfredo with broccoli, dilled carrots, asparagus, honey wheat roll and honeydew melon.

12:30 to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge.

THURSDAY

9 a.m., bowling.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Reuben Casserole, mixed Tuscan vegetables, beets, rye bread, and Jell-O with fruit.

12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.

1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.

1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.

Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with BBQ Chicken breast, garlic mashed potato, yellow squash, whole wheat roll and watermelon.