Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Town Clerk’s Office will close at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The office will remain closed for the rest of the day.
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Farm to School & Early Childhood Network works to educate and engage children and young adults on the connections…
MONTPELIER — During the spring fish spawning season, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters that permitted la…
BENNINGTON — Planning Commission members agreed during a wide-ranging discussion that they’ve “generally heard good things” about plans for a …
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro is moving on to the next round of the Strongest Town Contest.
NEWFANE — Teachers believe there might be some future emergency medical technicians and paramedics at Townshend Elementary School.
