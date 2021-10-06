BRATTLEBORO — Graffiti found in a bathroom in Brattleboro Union High School was deemed to be a threat towards the school.
"We're currently reviewing to see who used the restroom so we can determine when it was written and ultimately who wrote it," Principal Steve Perrin wrote to families in an email Wednesday. "We're also consulting with law enforcement to assess the credibility of the threat."
A student at the school said the threat indicated something to the effect of, "You all will be dead by Friday."
Perrin told families that staff were alerted to the presence of the graffiti at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and it was announced to the student body. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact school staff.
The news comes after Perrin told families about an increase in physical aggression at the school since the start of the new school year when in-person instruction fully returned and a handgun was seized by police from a car parked on campus on Sept. 23. Police said the gun belonged to an 18-year-old student from Guilford.
Perrin previously told the Reformer the handgun incident is not connected to the uptick in physical aggression. Some of the fighting had to do with a longstanding online conflict from the summer that came to a head when students were face to face with each other, he said.
“Some of our students are struggling with how to interact with each other outside of social media, and helping students regain those skills is one of our goals this fall,” Perrin wrote to parents on Sept. 26. “We are also working to re-teach students how to be in the same physical space with students they have conflicts with online. As I’ve mentioned previously, the majority of our students have not seen a ‘normal’ year since they were in middle or elementary school.”