BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, Jordan Brechenser was named the first president and publisher of Vermont News and Media LLC, a company formed by Paul Belogour, of Guilford, to purchase and grow the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner and the Manchester Journal.
In 2003, Brechenser started his career as a sales associate with the Reformer, eventually working up to vice president of the Vermont properties.
Most recently, he held the position of vice president and chief revenue officer for New England Newspapers, Inc., the company that purchased the three newspapers in 2016 from Digital First Media.
“I live, work, and play in the region and when the opportunity came up I couldn’t think of a better fit, for myself and the organization,” said Brechenser. “I have a real understanding of the industry and a lot of experience in running community newspapers.”
“I knew we would need the right person to take these papers to the next level,” said Belogour. “I had to find someone with a business mindset and a passion for the communities for which these papers serve. From the moment I met Jordan and got to learn about his experience and community ties I knew I found my guy.”
Brechenser said he knows well the papers and the communities they serve, as well as the staff at the newspapers.
“It’s an honor to be back where I started 20 years ago, in a new role, and I look forward to making our company a thriving and progressive organization,” he said. “If you are like me and live, work, and play in the region you should care about what’s going on around you.”
Brechenser said in the past year there has been a major increase in readership, both print and online.
“Local journalism matters and that’s just what we intend to continue to bring to our readers, journalism that improves the quality of your life that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Brechenser.
For questions and comments, Brechenser can be reached at jbrechenser@reformer.com