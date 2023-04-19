Visiting Writer to offer class, reading at college
The Literature discipline at Bennington College has received a grant from the Winston Foundation to fund a new class and reading from 2023 Ben Belitt Distinguished Visiting Writer Jonas Hassen Khemiri. The class, “Writing a Life,” is offered this term. A reading is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Tishman Lecture Hall on the Bennington College Campus.
Khemiri will read from his forthcoming novel “The Sisters.”
“‘The Sisters’ is my longest and most personal novel yet, and I’m writing it in two different languages (Swedish and English) simultaneously,” said Khemiri in a news release. “It’s by far the most inefficient creative process that I have been a part of. But strangely enough, also the most enjoyable.”
The book will appear in Europe first, starting with the Swedish edition in September 2023. The reading at Bennington is the second Khemiri has given of the new work. The first was at New York University in Paris in January. He will discuss the process of writing the same story in two languages and reveal insights regarding how language and culture affect storytelling.
“The Sisters” introduces Ina, Anastasia and Evelyn — known as The Mikkola Sisters. They are beautiful, accomplished and instantly captivating. In 1991, they burst into the life of a young Jonas Hassen Khemiri (whose personal memories of growing up intertwine with this story). Not only are the sisters the first other half-Tunisian children he has ever met, but there is a mysterious connection between their mother and his own father, a man the young Jonas has never managed to please. Though the sisters disappear abruptly from view, his fascination will follow them over the ensuing decades.
Khemiri is the author of six novels, seven plays and a collection of plays, essays and short stories. His work has been translated into more than 30 languages, and his plays have been performed by more than 100 international companies.
The Ben Belitt Distinguished Visiting Writer is supported with a grant from the Winston Foundation. The New York City-based foundation supports higher education, including medical education, as well as hospitals and cultural programs.
Rock Voices returns for Brattleboro Spring Concert
Rock Voices Brattleboro — the area’s only community rock chorus — and Director Bob Thies invites locals to join them for an evening of choral music. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at Brattleboro Union High School, at 131 Fairground Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Backed by a professional rock band, the choir will deliver the harmonies of songs by Janis Joplin, the Four Seasons, Justin Timberlake, the Indigo Girls, the Eagles, and Hall and Oates, among others. There will be a special tribute to David Crosby and Christine McVie, who we recently lost. A donation jar will be set up to benefit Senior Solutions, an agency whose mission is to promote the wellbeing and dignity of older adults in our community.
Admission prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or online at EventBrite.com.
Rock Voices represents the best of southern Vermont and the greater Pioneer Valley: a sense of community, a love of music, and a desire to share their joy and talents with others. But be warned—once you listen to this lively choir in person, you might find yourself signing up to join them next time around! And if you want to join them, the Brattleboro group rehearses at the Vermont Jazz Center on Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m., starting their summer season on May 15. For more information and to enroll, visit rockvoices.com.
Poems Around Town meets April 28Write Action, Time to Write and the Brattleboro Literary Festival will host an in-person reading by poets participating in Poems Around Town.
The readings will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the River Garden on April 28. Refreshments will be served. Beer and wine will be available from the bar.
The annual celebration of poetry, featuring almost 100 poems by poets primarily from the Brattleboro region and statewide, is available in 48 locations throughout downtown Brattleboro through the end of April.
For more information, email info@writeaction.org.
Valley Artisans Market to hold quilt display throughout May
The Valley Artisans Market’s “Small Gallery” will be presenting a quilt display titled “Quilt Like No One is Looking” by Maud Maynard.
Quilts will be on display from May 5 through May 30, with an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 6 at 25 East Main St. in Cambridge, N.Y. Gallery hours at the Valley Artisans Market 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, call Valley Artisans Market at 518-677-2765.
Palaver Strings collaboration planned at Next Stage
Palaver Strings, the innovative and dynamic ensemble known for their genre-bending performances, is set to take the stage at Next Stage Arts on April 27 for an unforgettable concert with special guests clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and percussionist Brian Shankar Adler.
Azmeh, a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, and Adler, who has collaborated with a diverse range of musicians, including Vijay Iyer and Esperanza Spalding, bring their unique talents and musical styles to the table for what promises to be a truly special performance.
Palaver Strings has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of classical music, and their collaboration with Azmeh and Adler is no exception. The evening’s program will feature a range of works, from traditional classical pieces to contemporary and world music.
“Palaver Strings is showcasing a new voice in classical music, making it more relevant and meaningful to a new generation of classical music fans,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The addition of Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and percussionist Brian Shankar Adler is going to make an already talented showcase of music into a unique evening of music not to be missed.”
The concert takes place at 7 p.m. on April 27 at Next Stage Arts in Putney. Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Next Stage Arts website or at the box office immediately prior to the show.