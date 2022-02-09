Tom Longtin retrospective blends art, science
A retrospective exhibit on graphic artist, computer programmer, and mathematical sculptor Tom Longtin (1940-2020) is now on view at Left Bank Gallery, 5 Bank St., North Bennington.
Longtin’s work bridges the worlds of art and science. The exhibit includes many of Longtin’s variations on mobius and helix forms in both two and three dimensions. He was incredibly resourceful and in many cases, his materials were scavenged and recycled. His found object assemblages reveal his sense of humor.
The gallery is showing his meticulously constructed laser-cut sculptures and some “proof of concept” designs. A series of mobius and gear forms as well as torus helix designs. Longtin grew up in Bennington and studied mechanical engineering and computer science, focusing on 3D geometric computer graphics programming.
The retrospective is on view through the end of the month. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Contact rhondaratray@gmail.com.
Jonathan Evison, ‘Small World’ author, to join Literary Cocktail Hour
Author Jonathan Evison will join the next online Literary Cocktail Hour at 5 p.m. Friday.
In the July 1845 issue of the Democratic Review, an editorial urged “the fulfillment of our manifest destiny to overspread the continent allotted by Providence for the free development of our yearly multiplying millions.”
It’s believed to be the first time the expression “manifest destiny,” a staple of high school history papers for over a century, ever appeared in print. The phrase doesn’t show up as such in Evison’s epic seventh novel, “Small World,” but its presence — and its role within American immigrants’ and Native Americans’ destinies, spread across three centuries— is woven into every page.
In “Small World,” a train accident reveals the connections among a host of people across race, class, history and the country in this historical epic with a Dickensian flair.
But despite making the worlds-in-collision setup clear early, Evison has still crafted a suspenseful novel, as he shuttles between the train’s riders in 2019 and their forebears in the 1850s. In exploring the passengers’ lives and those of their ancestors more than a century before, “Small World” chronicles 170 years of American nation-building from numerous points of view across place and time. Though politics aren’t explicit in the novel, it’s plainly a response to an era that’s created dividing lines across the country.
Literary Cocktail Hours are free and open to the public. Registration is online at bit.ly/LitCocktail16.
Musicians from Marlboro to offer diverse programMusicians from Marlboro will perform as part of the Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series Saturday.
The concert is scheduled for at 2 p.m. at the music center. Admission is by donation, and will support scholarships for BMC Music School students.
From Haydn’s characteristically classical Divertissement in G Major, Hob. IV:7 to a work for alto and double bass written by Marlboro’s 2016 composer-in-residence Sofia Gubaidulina, and from the mixed winds and strings ensemble in Prokofiev’s Quintet, Op. 39 to Stravinsky’s Three Songs from Shakespeare and Brahms’s String Quintet in F Major, Op. 88, this program promises to be varied, with pieces chosen from some of the best Marlboro performances from the past five years.
Performers include Sara Couden, mezzo–soprano; Giorgio Consolati, flute; Ryan Roberts, oboe; Yoonah Kim, clarinet; Emilie-Anne Gendron & Ji Won Song, violin; Jordan Bak & Sally Chisholm, viola; Yi Qun Xu, cello; and William Langlie-Miletich, double bass.
In celebration of its recent purchase of Potash Hill, and recognizing the special history it shares with the Brattleboro Music Center, Marlboro Music is donating the performer fees for this concert. Suggested donations are $10 to $25, or other amount.
For more information, contact the Brattleboro Music Center at info@bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523, or visit the website at bmcvt.org.
Vermont Jazz Center to launch winter-spring semesterVermont Jazz Center continues to offer both in-person and online classes for all interested musicians.
On Sunday, the jazz center will launch its winter-spring educational programs. This season’s offerings are a hybrid of in-person and online opportunities that make good use of the jazz center’s remarkable summer faculty who can Zoom in from afar, as well as local instructors.
For those able to commute to Brattleboro, the center is once again hosting onsite ensembles and jam sessions at its Cotton Mill venue. The jazz center has outlined COVID protocols beyond those required by the state of Vermont and the CDC. All attendees will be fully vaccinated, wear masks when not playing an instrument and follow responsible distancing.
The winter-spring semester will run for 10 weeks, until the beginning of May. The program will culminate in a concert where all in-person ensembles will perform. The fee for most classes is $250 with the exception of Latin Jazz, and Blue Note I ($200), Samba ($160), Youth Jazz ($100) and Zoom Tunes ($15 per session). There is a $3 suggested donation to attend jam sessions.
To register and for a full list of offerings, visit the website, vtjazz.org, or contact Ginger Morawski at ginger@vtjazz.org. For questions about class content, contact Eugene Uman, eugene@vtjazz.org.
Next Stage to screen Questlove’s debut film
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary— part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.
Next Stage Arts presents a screening of the film “Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” at Next Stage on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Suggested donation is $10. The screening is part of Next Stage’s programming in honor of Black History Month.
“There is arguably no bigger trendsetter when it comes to modern music than Questlove,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “His vision to produce this film fills not just a historical lens to appreciate Black music, but it speaks to our current situation with social justice that Black music inspired so much of this country’s sound. It’s exciting to screen this film and help promote some of that vision.”
Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten until now. The film shines a light on the importance of history to spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.
The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.