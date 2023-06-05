WESTMINSTER — One Friday afternoon in May, 28 employees of BDR Transport learned the company was closing its doors after 53 years in business.
"On Friday, we were told by our owners, American West Worldwide Express, that they were going to shut down our operations," said BDR's Greg Gay after the May 19 announcement. "And that we were to deliver all of the freight but not be picking up anything more."
But by the following Monday, thanks to quick thinking by Gay and Gordon Eglintine, GMH Transportation's owner, none of the 28 employees missed a single day of work.
Over that weekend, Gay sat down with Eglintine and with American West and worked out a deal for GMH to take over BDR's routes. GMH and BDR are both based in Westminster.
"Customers and people's jobs were on the line," said Eglintine. "Everybody recognized that, and their two biggest concerns were continuing to make sure the customer base was taken care of and the employees were taken care of."
"A lot of our people have been here 20 and 30 years," said Gay. "I was very happy to see that we were able to keep everyone in work."
Gay said BDR is what is considered a "less than truckload" carrier, where a driver picks up a less-than-full trailer's worth of product and delivers it to a customer or a hub where it's consolidated into a full load.
Eglintine said GMH is a full truckload carrier, so taking over BDR's routes complements its own operations.
"Everybody maintains their jobs and we continue to serve the same customer base," he said. "We're just basically changing the name on the door and everything will continue as it was. It's a good partnership and helps diversify our offerings as well."
BDR's former employees will use GMH equipment and have been moved over with no change in pay or benefits, said Eglintine, who said it was incredibly rewarding to maintain employment for 28 people.
"I didn't get into this to get rich, but to be able to provide jobs for people," he said.
BDR, which was founded by Nelson Withington, got its start in 1970 delivering for shoe makers Bass and Dunham and ski boot maker Rosemount. Before that, in 1959, the Gay family founded Gay's Express, and then bought BDR in the early 1990s. Greg Gay and his cousin, Doug Gay, who has since retired, bought the company from their fathers in 2003. In late 2022, they sold BDR to American West, though Greg stayed on board to run the day-to-day operations.
Greg Gay said that since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted, there has been a slowdown in the trucking industry.
"There's an overcapacity and someone had to go," he said, and that someone was BDR. "I just didn't think it would be us."
"Our industry as a whole has been on a downward trend and it's at the lowest point that I've seen it since probably 2009," said Eglintine.
Eglintine has been in the trucking business for 35 years, starting as an owner/operator then moving up to dispatch and management before taking over GMH in 2003.
Despite the slowdown in the trucking industry, said Eglintine, new drivers are in demand.
"We've been very fortunate to have a great pool of drivers and we have a lot of drivers with tenure," he said. "But they're aging out and retiring and there's not a lot of younger folks coming into the industry."