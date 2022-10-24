BRATTLEBORO — After 35 years, Evan James LTD Diamond Jewelers and Goldsmiths is not slowing down.
"We've expanded and expanded, and gotten busier and busier over the years," said Evan James, president of Evans James LTD. "We have some of the same clients and customers we've had since day one."
The business opened in October 1987, a couple of days before the big stock market crash. Since then, the store has expanded three times.
James said his business has taken up all the available contiguous space in the Main Street building. His office in the back previously housed a guest services part of the Latchis Hotel.
For about a decade, the business has sold items on evanjames.com. James said the purpose of the website is to draw people into the store.
"Because jewelry is such a personal item, it's hard to buy it online," he said. "But we have people all over the country who buy from us."
James got his start in the industry while working on his master's degree in Connecticut. He was studying business marketing.
At the time, he worked part-time as a sales representative for a jewelry company and ending up going to Gemological Institute of America. He had no partners for his startup company.
His mother, Gail, taught in Hinsdale, N.H. A lot of her students came to the store and their children are now coming in.
"It's a couple of generations," James said. "I had a lot of support."
His father, Harvey, was a chiropractor in Hinsdale. A lot of his patients also were customers at the store.
James moved back to his old bedroom in Hinsdale when he returned after college as he was launching the store. It took about two years for him to be set up and feel secure.
"When I had to close for COVID, I thought, 'Well, let's just see what happens when we reopen,'" he said.
Now, he reports being busier than before he closed at the onset of the pandemic. These days, the store is only open four days a week, whereas before the pandemic it was five. Private appointments also are available.
James called his business "a destination."
"People want to shop at Evan James," he said. "We try to make it as convenient as we can."
One day a week is dedicated solely to repair and custom design work. The store is closed then.
Currently, Evans James LTD has about half the staff it had prior to the pandemic. The store director has been there for 20 years, and there are two part-time employees.
Efforts are underway to hire another full-time staff member. James said the store will continue to keep the same hours.
"I like it the way it is now," he said.
To those interested in starting a jewelry business, James advises to go work in a store first. He said retail is "difficult and getting harder with increased competition" from online outlets.
"But jewelry is such a personal item," he said. "We always say, 'If you don't know jewelry, you should know your jeweler.'"
James said a lot of business comes by referral, and many customers prefer going to the store for repairs and custom design rather than shipping items out.
'Phoenix rising out of the ashes'
As a victim of burglaries earlier this year, Evan James LTD put bars up on the windows. James said he never thought such action would be needed in Brattleboro.
"It's upsetting," he said. "We had two burglaries by the same person within three days. He's in jail now. He's held with no bail and hopefully, he doesn't get out for a long time."
Break-ins and burglaries have routinely occurred in Brattleboro, James said. He described customers and employees as being fearful.
The burglaries at his store this year were the first and only. The business shut its doors for a month.
"We lost thousands of dollars when we were closed and thousands of dollars of merchandise, then $10,000 on enhanced security," James said. "Most businesses would have closed if they didn't have the money to do it, but we were like the phoenix rising from the ashes."
The incident "just shows you how the town has changed," James said.
"I think Brattleboro is a great town," he said. "I've always thought that, and the fact that police caught the guy, they worked on it really hard. The police do a great job, but they're shorthanded, as well and underfunded, I would say."
James also commended the work of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Groundworks Collaborative and other social service organizations.
James lives in Chesterfield, N.H., and serves as an emergency medical technician for the Spofford Fire Department. He is the rescue lieutenant on the department and one of the fire commissioners for Spofford.
Going on many calls, he has seen drug-related problems up close in personal.
"I see it in my volunteer work, and then I see it here when I come to work," he said. "The situation seems to be getting worse, not better."
Still, James is optimistic about the future of his business. At some point, he will likely retire.
"But it's hard to leave when you're busy," he said. "I'm just going to keep going. I'm not that old."