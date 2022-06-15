MANCHESTER — Outside the former Fraternal Order of Eagles clubhouse hangs a sign of a smiling Holstein in sunglasses, holding an olive-garnished martini in one hoof and a grilling spatula in the other. Surrounding the cow are the words: THE ROUNDHOUSE BAR & GRILL.
The sign is as fun and unique as the new owners of The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, Terry Mullen and Scott Alers. The business partners, who met while playing rugby at New England College in New Hampshire, are going in big with their plans to revitalize the former 1970 watering hole known first as The Roundhouse and then as Alfie’s, a disco that attracted people from all over the region.
“We want to create a family vibe,” said Mullen, who owned and operated the Love Shack bar in Cabo San Lucas for 10 years.
Plans for the nearly 3-acre site include a beer garden facing a veritable playland of outdoor games, like cornhole, bocce, horseshoes, volleyball and badminton. And for those who would rather just sit and relax in the sun, Mullen and Alers will be providing a small Tiki bar, bringing a bit of the beach to Vermont.
In the back of The Roundhouse, overlooking Bromley Brook, the partners will have an outdoor grill (hence, the cow holding the grilling spatula), a gazebo and an acoustic stage, bringing live music back to the place remembered for its bands and dancing.
When the weather isn’t cooperating, inside the bar and grill will have its own playground with foosball, a pool table, darts, videos games and enough televisions to show almost every available channel.
“We’ll have the NFL ticket,” Alers said, envisioning Steeler fans sitting around one TV while Raider fans are cheering around another. “It’s a must.”
When the place gets busy, they’ll open the “Event Room,” which is the space with the old dance floor and stage where bands used to treat Manchester to live music. The event room will also be available for private parties.
The owners would like their food, which will be simple American fare, and drinks to be reasonably priced.
“We want to cater to the locals,” Mullen said. “We want the chairlift operators to be able to afford to come in after a shift and not spend three hours of their wages.”
The Roundhouse will be offering a discount on food for town employees, and the bar will be starting a “Mug Club,” a club for patrons who wish to buy a mug and leave it on a designated hook at the bar. Membership comes with a T-shirt and a discount on food. Warning: Only 150 mugs will be sold.
Currently, the business partners have three employees but once they can nail down an opening date, which at the moment depends upon the arrival of a three-basin sink, they will begin the interviewing process.
The Roundhouse will be open five days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Yes, 2 a.m. Mullen and Alers, who are no strangers to the Manchester restaurant and bar scene, said they want to stay open late enough for Manchester hospitality workers to have a place to unwind after they finish their shifts.
To make sure everyone gets home safe, the owners are looking into a car or shuttle service.
“Bottom line is, we’re doing this for fun,” Mullen said. “We want people to have fun without problems.”