MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation recently announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by the state and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade.
“We have tens of thousands of good paying jobs available in Vermont, and it’s critical we do whatever we can to help Vermonters find pathways to these meaningful careers,” Scott said in a statement. “Growing our workforce needs to be a top priority, so we can grow our economy and afford the investments we want to make in the future.”
The Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation, an affiliate of the Vermont Community Foundation, have partnered since 2014 to produce the Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs list, providing the brochure as a career exploration resource for students and jobseekers across Vermont and for those interested in moving to the state.
“No matter where someone is on their career path — whether just starting out, highly-experienced, or considering a change — Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs is a great place to begin,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “And, to help with that journey, the Department of Labor has job specialists across the state ready to connect jobseekers with opportunities that fit their experience, interests and needs."
The McClure Foundation facilitates the distribution of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs print brochure to area schools, partner organizations and by request to individuals.
The Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs brochure includes information on median wages, number of projected openings and minimum education requirements. The data reveals that Vermont’s promising jobs typically require training or education beyond high school — whether on-the-job training, a short-term credential such as a certificate, a registered apprenticeship, an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree or beyond.
The promising occupations with the most projected openings over the next 10 years include: K through 12 teachers (7,850), bookkeeping and accounting clerks (5,320), carpenters (4,460), and registered nurses (4,460). The full list of occupations is based on the department's Long-Term Occupational Projections, which was released in September 2022.
“These projections estimate where growth and shifts in employment will occur based on a number of factors,” said Mathew Barewicz, the department's economic and labor market information director. “These include economic growth, in particular as a result of post-pandemic circumstances, as well as other changes, like retirements or job transfers. In Vermont, our labor force is down about 20,000 from its pre-pandemic high, predominately due to retirements, and in spite of an increase to in-state migration. Over the next decade, Vermont is projected to have an average of 41,123 openings per year in over 500 occupations.”