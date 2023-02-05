WILMINGTON — Matterhorn Apothecary Vermont, a new cannabis store and gift shop, is getting ready to open its doors at 7 North Main St.
"Everything in here has been a labor of love created by us," said Matty Horn, co-owner.
All the renovations were done "in-house" using locally sourced wood, he said. He owns the business along with his parents, Matt and Ronnie Horn, and his girlfriend Alicia DeWire.
An announcement on the official opening day will soon be made via the store's Facebook page. On Jan. 31, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved licensing for the store and four other retailers including Cann Maxx in Brattleboro.
On Friday morning, the Wilmington Cannabis Control Commission/Select Board approved a retail license for Matterhorn Apothecary Vermont. It marks the second one for the town.
At the meeting, Wilmington Zoning Administrator Jessica Roberts confirmed all zoning requirements were in place and Matty expressed appreciation for the local approval.
In an interview with the owners, Matt told the Reformer the store will be "very good with product."
"We've been in the business for a long time so we've known a lot of growers," he said. "They've said they can ship any day we want it."
Matt said the family meets with every single grower to ensure the quality meets a standard they stand behind.
Matterhorn is a play off his name. The family also cultivates cannabis in Maine and runs a dispensary in that state.
"We've been in horticulture all of our lives," Ronnie said, noting how her husband and son both graduated with degrees in plant science and landscape architecture from Cornell University. "Plants have been our life."
The family ran Matterhorn Nursery in New York for more than three decades and owned a second home locally since 2002 when Matty attended Mount Snow Academy. The mother and father started as consultants in the medical cannabis industry, advising on best practices, organic growing and greenhouses.
In 2015, their cannabis cultivation efforts began and they talked with Vermont legislators about the positive effects of the plant. At the beginning of last year, they opened the dispensary in Turner, Maine.
Vermont's cannabis market is in "a growing period," Matt said, anticipating "things are going to change very rapidly" including the amounts of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol allowed in products.
"It's a great industry to be in and been pioneering here," Ronnie said, adding that she and Matt are excited to be partnering with Matty and DeWire on the project.
DeWire, who will handle human resources, said four budtenders have been hired in addition to her and Matty. Ronnie described the employees as "very, very qualified people" with customer service experience.
Matty said the store's layout and design is meant to welcome customers and make them feel at home.
"We're trying to create a destination, trying to create a brand, and first and foremost is our customer service and how we treat people," he said. "You get one chance to make a first impression. We want to do it the right way the first time."
Matty showed pre-rolled cannabis with artwork he thought of and had designed with an eye toward customers coming for the local ski resorts. Packaging references "Powder Days," "Lifties," and "Apres ski."
Visitors to local ski resorts along Route 100 can't avoid passing the store from Route 9, Matty said.
Artwork, candles, coffee, and Matterhorn t-shirts and beanies also will be available at the store.
DeWire suggested the business would welcome shoppers, not only cannabis customers. She said she's so happy to be able to start up the store.
"It's not just a business," Matty said, looking to be part of the group breathing new life into North Main Street as Valley Craft Ales recently opened next door in the former Old Red Mill Inn. "This has been sort of a closed part of town for a while."
The family is considering seeking a cultivation license in Vermont in the future. Ronnie compared it to the "farm-to-table kind of thing" they have in Maine.