BENNINGTON — As Juniper Lane enters its first full year in business, spirits in the Main Street cannabis shop are high.
Colleen McQuade opened Juniper Lane at 445 Main St. two months ago and already has received community support and a steady stream of business.
The group of employees that she cultivated has been a great asset to her business, too, she said.
“I am so impressed with the team that I have,” she said. “It's just like a real dream come true.”
Like any new business, there have been a few bumps in the road — McQuade ran out of receipt paper and a few specific types of cannabis, for example — but nothing significant.
“It’s just gonna keep getting better,” she said.
Right after her opening, she said business operations were stressful, because of all the decisions that needed to be made. But it only took a couple of days before everything settled down, her team was comfortable behind the counter, and customers were rolling in.
Talking about Juniper Lane last week made McQuade emotional. “It was like a wing and a prayer. ... When I started this, I didn't even I didn't know if I could pull it off," McQuade said. “There's a lot of highs in this [business]."
The store's previously blank walls are adorned with posters, a Juniper Lane street sign and the store's first article in the Banner. The wall behind the counter is stocked with massive mason jars filled with loose cannabis, ready for the customer to smell. In the back of the shop, there's a comfortable grey couch for the indecisive customer — or the customer who wants to sit and listen to one of the many records stacked next to the shelf of cloned cannabis plants.
On opening day, recreational cannabis only had been legalized for a little over a month, and not many cultivators or manufacturers had products that were ready for sale or consumer consumption. Products were limited and so were the available strains.
Lately, the shelves at Juniper Lane have been packed with different strains and products from all corners of Vermont.
“We have growers coming in every day asking us if we're interested in their products,” said McQuade.
There were more than a dozen jars filled with flower, and McQuade said, “I have like a million flavors of gummies at least.” Clearly hyperbole, but the edibles menu is extensive. The store also flies through its stockpile of pre-rolls, she said.
Cartridges for concentrates are also available in limited quantities, but McQuade plans on expanding her concentrates menu once more is pushed into the retail market.
More edibles are also on the way. The plan is to install a cooler toward the back of the retail space to house THC-infused drinks and take-and-bake cookies, THC-infused cookie dough that can be baked at home.
In the coming year, Juniper Lane will be putting a focus on community outreach. McQuade is planning educational classes for growers and other types of cannabis enthusiasts.
“If people want to learn to home-grow, and we can help them and give them the tools over the course of a couple of weeks,” she said.