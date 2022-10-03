MANCHESTER — The Mystic Restaurant and Bar at 4928 Main St. is in the same location where it opened, with the same chic vibe — but with different ownership and a new menu.
New owners Debbie and Luis Pazos purchased Mystic from Sabi and Mayji Benardete, after hearing the Benardetes were moving to Spain.
The Pazos, a husband-and-wife team, have experience working at Le Bernardin, a Michelin three-star French seafood restaurant in New York City. They have been owner-operators of the well-received Social House, at 1716 Depot St. in Manchester, since 2019.
The couple re-opened Mystic in late June and are embracing the differences between their two establishments. While both restaurants are warm and inviting, Social House can seat up to 200 people when including its garden-like outdoor seating. Mystic seats 50, giving the space a cozier, more intimate feel.
“Mystic has a vibe,” said Debbie. “The huge windows, high ceilings. It’s open and airy. I think it’s the colors, too, with the wooden tables. It has a rustic, industrial look.”
Before opening Mystic, the Pazos enlarged the existing bar. The end result: more seating for people to enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, beer or wine after a long day at work or while waiting for a table.
Mixologist Alexie Myles takes pride in using freshly squeezed juices and homemade infusions. Myles prepares the tamarind margarita cocktail by cooking and blending tamarind fruit with dates to make a syrup. The turmeric ginger mocktail is made with freshly peeled, blended and juiced turmeric and ginger.
The dinner and lunch menus have changed, as Debbie described the cuisine as Italian seafood. Dinner offerings include New England oysters on the half-shell, octopus carpaccio, squid ink linguini with wild rock shrimp, monkfish, and halibut. There are also a variety of non-seafood alternatives, such as homemade pastas and New York strip steak.
The focaccia bread and homemade pastas are prepared daily by executive chef Timothy Cocheo, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute at the International Culinary Center in New York City.
“It’s beautiful to watch,” Debbie said of Cocheo’s technique in the kitchen. “He loves creating food that is memorable.”
Debbie said Mystic serves party portions at a fair price point. “We want people to leave happy with what they paid for,” she said.
Luis added that they are very aware people are paying more attention to how they spend their money, so they want to offer an experience for their diners, not just a meal.
“People want to get away from what’s going on out there,” Luis said. “When they come in, I call it a two- to three-hour mini-vacation.”
Between Social House and Mystic, the Pazos have 30-plus employees. The couple is grateful for their hardworking staff and feel fortunate to be able to open Mystic for lunch and dinner on Mondays starting in November.
As far as the future of Mystic, the couple said they are always looking into new ways to keep things exciting.
“We want to be innovative. Fresh. Unique. Memorable,” Debbie said.
Mystic Restaurant and Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and for dinner and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. It will be open on Mondays starting in November. For reservations, visit mystic802.com.