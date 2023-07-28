BELLOWS FALLS — More than 50 people turned out on a hot muggy night Thursday to hear about plans to save the beloved Miss Bellows Falls Diner.
The historic 1941 Worcester Lunch Car, No. 771, which has been closed since before the pandemic, was recently purchased by a local non-profit group, Rockingham For Progress, with plans to restore the car and reopen it to the public by 2025. The Worcester diner car has been in Bellows Falls since 1942.
Charlie Hunter, one of the leaders of the effort, said the cost of restoring the diner would likely hit $500,000 and could climb as high as $1 million. He said the group paid $65,000 for the diner and it recently received a $100,000 Paul Bruhn Preservation Grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
He said the Bruhn grant must be used only for preservation efforts, and he said so far Rockingham for Progress has raised its first $100,000, and is working on its second $100,000, which it hopes to receive by the end of the year. The group is also applying for grants to fund the restoration.
He told the gathering that local community fundraising — ''send us your $50" — wouldn't begin until January, and he said Rockingham for Progress is very leery of "donor fatigue."
Hunter and others involved in the restoration effort said their research revealed that a diner that would seat at least 50 people made the best economic sense. The diner car seats 28 to 32 as currently configured.
A decision to build an addition on to the diner has not been made, Hunter said after the meeting, which was held at the Rockingham Free Public Library. And he said the goal is have a place where someone could get a $4 breakfast, or a $17 one.
Jeff Dunbar, a Bellows Falls village trustee who first approached Hunter last December with the idea of saving the diner, said the existing kitchen area would have to be torn down and a new one built.
The diner will also have to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations about access, requiring an addition to accommodate bathrooms.
Dunbar said the Worcester car is the second diner car at the Rockingham Street location, as the foundation revealed one that was longer and narrower than the current dining car.
Hunter introduced the directors of Rockingham For Progress who are working on the ambitious project: Dunbar, Robert McBride, Susan McNeill, Bonnie North and Evan Sabatelli, as well as himself.
The group has hired a project manager, Andrew Dey of Walpole, N.H., to shepherd the project. Already the group has cleaned out the basement and cut some overgrowth in the back of the lot. Hunter said the lot is being surveyed so its exact boundaries are known. He said the lot is trapezoid shaped, and it has 90 feet of frontage on Rockingham Street, and narrows in the back.
A building immediately next door, which housed the former Shona Grill as well as the original location of The Real Scoop ice cream shop, was recently sold and is undergoing its own renovation.
The project got a verbal boost from Jeremy Ebersole, who works for the Landmark Trust USA, who said the Miss Bellows Falls Diner is "a national treasure" and one of the few diners in remarkable, close-to-original shape.
The fact that it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is testament to its importance, he said. "It's one of the most important diners in the country," Ebersole said.
Ebersole, who is on the board of directors of the Society for Commercial Archaelogy, and previously worked for the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, said Bellows Falls should be proud of such a treasure in its midst.
Thursday's session at the library is the first of three public meetings to discuss the diner project, Hunter said. The next one will be about the history of the diner, and the third one will be former owner Charlie Jarras' collection of stories about the diner.
Hunter said that former longtime owners Del and Joanne Bush lent the group a scrapbook about the diner, which is helping them with their research and decision making.
Hunter said the support of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, which has been very involved in the preservation and support of many Vermont general stores, viewed diners as providing a similar role in the community — a place for people to get together and talk about local issues.
He said that Del Bush was so successful running the diner in the 1970s and '80s because he listened to people "but he keeps his mouth shut."
He said that Rockingham for Progress would own the building and lease it to a operator, and that it would do the restoration work independent of any potential operator.
He told the gathering that the board of directors for Rockingham for Progress had a wide variety of talents — from the practical to the inspirational. He said one issue the board has to decide is "to what point are you restoring it to."
