Latin Spot is open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Davila hopes to add Thursday and Friday next month, then eventually operate for even more days in a commercial building.
For now, he has to be mindful being in a shared living space. He also has another job at Khameleon Koatings in Brattleboro.
Davila said he's "100 percent Puerto Rican" and learned cooking when growing up. In the past, he has held jobs in carpentry, masonry, painting and automotive detailing.
"I think this is my thing right here," he said as he prepared some kabobs in his kitchen. "I'm doing this out of my passion, but this is a good way of getting out and doing what I like to do best."
Davila noticed there's a lot of interest locally in cultural food. People like to try different things and flavors, he said, seeing Latin Spot as an avenue for such indulgences.
"It's something different for the community, for people out of state, whoever," he said. "Right now, they have to go out of state for Puerto Rican food."
Davila grew up in Western Massachusetts and was born in Holyoke, Mass. He ended up getting in trouble in 2013 and doing some jailtime.
"I'm trying to do better and be successful," he said, believing people can make the best out of a bad situation. "I choose not to fail. I refuse."
He hopes Latin Spot can be his success story.
"I came from nothing," he said. "Selling drugs I thought was the thing, but it really wasn't. When I got the time that I got and what I went through, it's not good. It's been hard for me. Growing up, I didn't grow up with parents. I grew up in foster care. You know, a lot of trauma growing up. It's been difficult, but I'm a fighter. There's nothing that's going to take me down. This is it. This is my comfort zone."
Davila is looking for building space to rent to expand his operation.
People gather at the I-91 Exit 2 overpass, in Brattleboro, Vt., to show support for the trucker convey that passed through the area on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as it makes its way down to Washington D.C.