BRATTLEBORO — A local distillery that proudly boasts of its "old-world heritage" is firmly rooted in the contemporary reality of doing business in Vermont.
"We don't use a ton of electricity," said Christian Stromberg, founder of Saxtons River Distillery. "We're generally pretty efficient."
Nonetheless, Stromberg is watching as SunCommon installs 444 solar panels on his building on Chickering Drive in Brattleboro.
"This is more solar than we needed," he said. "But I wasn't going to do a partial project. It's all or nothing."
When complete and collecting solar rays, the array will produce 177 kilowatts of electricity. What Stromberg doesn't need for his own use will be pushed to the grid as part of Vermont's net metering program. If the electricity the array supplies is more than he is using, he'll get a check from the power utility.
Stromberg started the business in a barn in Cambridgeport on the Saxtons River, and quickly outgrew the space due to the demand for his maple liqueur and maple bourbon, maple rye and Snowdrop Gin, all distilled in small batches with the help of distiller and brewer Ivan Hennessy.
"But that was rough," said Stromberg. "Now moving bottles doesn't take me multiple days, which is what I did in my barn."
In 2006, they moved to the former home of Tom and Sally's Chocolates on Route 30 in Brattleboro in 2011. He's since closed up shop there and is solely in the Chickering Drive building, which used to be home to a gymnastics facility.
"We bought this in 2018 and renovated it, opening in 2019," said Stromberg. "It may not be on the beaten path, but we really needed city water and city sewer."
Now he has all the space he needs, trucks can make deliveries and pickups, and he's not too far from Exit 3 of Interstate 91.
Since he bought the building, he's been looking at the roof, thinking a solar array would go nicely up there. But he's been quite busy distilling and marketing his products, so he didn't have much time to do anything but think about solar.
"This is the perfect roof," said Austin Brose, a commercial solar installer for SunCommon, a Certified B Corporation with offices in Waterbury and Rhinebeck and Kingston, N.Y.
About seven people are working with Brose on the job, which was estimated to take four weeks but is getting completed much more quickly.
"There's been a lot of interest in this type of project from business owners like Christian," said Brose.
Stromberg would like to see all the commercial buildings with solar arrays on top.
"Every building should have it," he said.
Stromberg will be opening up for the season soon, and expects people to roll in on a regular basis in search of their favorite beverage.
His products can be found at the distillery on Chickering Drive and in outlets in California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont and by special order in Montana and Utah.