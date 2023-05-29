ARLINGTON — Robert and Julie Jones have brought a bit of Scotland to Southern Vermont.
Rablogan Castle of Scotland, which sells a variety of Scottish apparel, textiles, accessories and foods, was founded in 2013 by the spouses. It is a commercial enterprise from which its owners earn a living but one of them stressed that the shop wasn’t started as a way to chase dollars — or British pounds.
“I had a passion for Scottish culture, and I wanted to pursue promoting that here in the U.S.,” Robert Jones said on a recent Sunday morning, wearing a kilt and ready for another day of trading in the store. “And so, it was that passion. It wasn’t a review of the marketplace.”
The spouses’ English is spoken with the accent of their native Australia, but both have ancestors that hailed from a certain part of Great Britain. Yes, the Scottish store’s principals carry authentic Scottish blood.
“My father’s family were Highlanders from up near Inverness,” Robert Jones said. “And my mother’s family were East Coasters, actually, from the south shore of the Firth of Tay. So, yeah, a strong connection.”
“Until a few years ago, I thought I was totally Irish,” added Julie Jones. “But it turns out that I’ve actually got more Scottish ancestry than Irish ancestry.”
Robert Jones, 73, decided to start Rablogan Castle of Scotland 10 years ago as an online business. He had worked in the computer industry since his arrival in the U.S. in 1985, and thought an online store made a lot of commercial sense.
“I’ve never been so wrong in all my life,” Robert Jones recalled. “A lot of it comes down to the fact that the culture, particularly around clothing, is very, very personal and hands-on.”
Rablogan still has an online presence, but Jones said the physical location brings in most of the revenues and receives nearly full attention from its owners.
The first brick-and-mortar iteration of Rablogan Castle of Scotland opened in 2016, in 250 square feet of leased space at 5187 Vermont Route 7A, in a portion of the building used by The Cheese House. The store was tiny, and within six months was expanded twice after the owners leased additional space to accommodate the demand for Scottish goods.
At the end of 2017, Rablogan’s owners relocated their store to Manchester Center because their landlord was unable to provide them with more floor space in Arlington.
At 2,700 square feet, the new location was larger, but Robert and Julie Jones could have used even more space to display the new products they discovered from online research and trips to Scotland. In early 2020, a vacant commercial property was available for purchase — Rablogan’s first location, back in Arlington.
When the store reopened in Arlington, in September 2020, it was larger than ever, with 4,000 square feet of fully owned space.
“We took a punt and it seems to have worked,” Robert Jones said, using the British term for gamble.
Rablogan Castle of Scotland is open every day, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The workforce is comprised of the Jones and two part-time employees.
“The customers are varied,” Julie Jones said. “Some people will come in here only for food, and the other people will come in for jewelry and gifts and clothing.”
Robert Jones said 2023 has been a good year for business, but the store’s overall sales are down compared to this time last year. He said a softening economy, political uncertainty, increased shipping costs and a falling dollar have made the trading environment more difficult from 12 months ago. He considers 2022 to have been a fantastic year for Rablogan Castle of Scotland.
The original store from 2016 — a tiny space at the far end of the building — is now used as an office. But the rest of the property is packed with merchandise. The circular building that housed The Cheese House is now filled with food products. This includes boxed and bottled brands that are sold in Scottish supermarkets, meats and cheeses imported from Scotland, and breads and other baked goods prepared by Julie Jones using authentic Scottish ingredients made using traditional recipes.
“One of the strong points of our business going forward, though, is actually with our own tartans,” Robert Jones said. He moved to Vermont and worked as a ski instructor and later managed a ski school. “I do a lot of tartan design.”
Beyond the store in Arlington, six other sellers across the country offer the shop’s unique tartan designs, which Robert Jones has duly registered with the proper tartan authorities in Scotland. He hopes to expand his tartan sales network to even more outlets across the U.S.
In the apparel section of Rablogan Castle of Scotland, a pure wool tie made in Scotland can be purchased for under $50. A full, formal hand-sewn kilt with a custom-woven fabric can cost $4,500. For a casual kilt, the price is about $1,600, and Robert Jones suggests men wanting a kilt for their wedding budget will spend just under $3,000 for a proper outfit.
A traditional kilt lacks pockets, so a purse-like accessory called a sporran is worn with the outfit. Rablogan Castle of Scotland has many examples available for sale.
“All our sporrans are genuine pelts,” Robert Jones said. “There’s no fake stuff here. And everything is sourced out of Scotland.”