BURLINGTON – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers immediately.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned. There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome and IRS training is provided.
Last year, some 200 Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 5,000 Vermonters file their federal and state tax returns sites around the state — including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations. More than $5 million was refunded to Vermont taxpayers last year alone though the program.
Volunteers needed:
District Coordinators
Provide support and direction to Local Coordinators in their district
Relay information from the State Coordinator to Local Coordinators
Ensures that AARP policies and procedures are followed
Are not required to have experience in tax preparation
Local Coordinators
Establish the team of site volunteers and organize their shifts
Make sure that volunteers are trained and certified as needed
Provide support and direction to the various volunteer positions
Communicate information from the District Coordinator
Oversee the activities of the site and streamline its workflow
Monitor for adherence to prescribed policies and procedures
Make management decisions regarding any issues that may arise
Knowledge of tax preparation is needed but is not a prerequisite.
Other Volunteers
Appointment Makers: Take calls or answer emails from taxpayers
Greeters/Facilitators: Help organize the taxpayer’s documents
Document Scanners: Scan taxpayer documents for offsite processing
Counselors: Prepare tax returns in-person or from the comfort of their home
Quality Reviewers: Check the completed returns for accuracy
Electronic Return Originators: E-file the completed returns
Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact Connie Philleo here4now@sover.net or 802-866-9008
The program has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968, and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program now involves 35,000 volunteers and serves over 2.5 million taxpayers annually at nearly 5,000 sites nationwide. In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.