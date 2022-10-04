Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BURLINGTON – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers immediately.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned. There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome and IRS training is provided.

Last year, some 200 Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 5,000 Vermonters file their federal and state tax returns sites around the state — including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations. More than $5 million was refunded to Vermont taxpayers last year alone though the program.

Volunteers needed:

District Coordinators

Provide support and direction to Local Coordinators in their district

Relay information from the State Coordinator to Local Coordinators

Ensures that AARP policies and procedures are followed

Are not required to have experience in tax preparation

Local Coordinators

Establish the team of site volunteers and organize their shifts

Make sure that volunteers are trained and certified as needed

Provide support and direction to the various volunteer positions

Communicate information from the District Coordinator

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Oversee the activities of the site and streamline its workflow

Monitor for adherence to prescribed policies and procedures

Make management decisions regarding any issues that may arise

Knowledge of tax preparation is needed but is not a prerequisite.

Other Volunteers

Appointment Makers: Take calls or answer emails from taxpayers

Greeters/Facilitators: Help organize the taxpayer’s documents

Document Scanners: Scan taxpayer documents for offsite processing

Counselors: Prepare tax returns in-person or from the comfort of their home

Quality Reviewers: Check the completed returns for accuracy

Electronic Return Originators: E-file the completed returns

Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact Connie Philleo here4now@sover.net or 802-866-9008

The program has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968, and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program now involves 35,000 volunteers and serves over 2.5 million taxpayers annually at nearly 5,000 sites nationwide. In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.