Recently, Windham Southeast School District interim Superintendent Mark Speno announced that March 14 would be the last day of the districtwide mask mandate.
Students in K-12 were thrilled with the news of finally seeing their friends face to face in school for the first time in two years.
However, three days before the ban was to end, the district School Board rescinded the plan for mask-optional schooling.
For current seniors, their last normal, uninterrupted school year was freshman year. For current freshmen, their last full year of school was in the sixth grade. To say losses in social development, mental health, and childhood experiences have been great is an understatement.
“During 2020, the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years increased 31 percent compared with that during 2019,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
A study by the nonprofit FAIR Health concluded that: “In March and April 2020, mental health claim lines for individuals aged 13 to 18, as a percentage of all medical claim lines, approximately doubled over the same months in the previous year. … For the age group 13-18, claim lines for overdoses increased 94.91 percent as a percentage of all medical claim lines in March 2020 and 119.31 percent in April 2020 over the same months the year before.”
As for early developmental childhood reading, Amplify, a curriculum and assessment company, determined that the nationwide percentage of kindergarten students far behind in reading rose 8 percent during the pandemic, from 29 percent in the 2019-20 school year to 37 percent in the 2021-22 year.
The crippling of childhood development and mental health caused by the pandemic even led the U.S. surgeon general to declare an advisory on the youth mental health crisis in early December.
The costs of barring students from a normal pre-pandemic education have far outweighed any form of health protection. After all, according to the CDC, deaths among children from COVID-19 were actually lower than that from the flu. Children and adolescents haven’t been hit hard from the pandemic; they have been suffering from the unintended consequences of protectionism.
Following the Vermont Department of Health guidelines, on March 3, Gov. Phil Scott announced schools could implement optional masking policies. The next day, Speno told families district schools would follow the guidance starting March 14.
When School Board Chairwoman Kelly Young requested that Speno rescind his decision to go mask-optional, many families and their children became angered. The board had indefinitely postponed the moment they had been promised a month ago and had been waiting on for two years. The decision was not backed by science; there was no new issued statement from the Vermont Department of Health. So why repeal the plan just days before its installation?
Instead, the board was to host an in-person masking discussion forum in the high school auditorium on March 15 to allow all community members to express their thoughts regarding mask requirements in district schools.
In a heated debate, the crowd, which filled half of the auditorium and drew 300 participants on Zoom, shared their experiences regarding the last two years of their lives.
Teachers, parents, coaches and students all voiced their concerns. Students said they were anxious not being able to see their friends’ faces and constantly worried about their masks sliding down from their faces. Coaches voiced that they couldn’t tell if their young athletes were crying or smiling. Parents were distressed that their children were behind in reading and had promises broken by the board. Teachers argued the impracticalities of teaching constantly fidgeting students who could not concentrate.
Many teachers and parents pointed out that without reading each other’s faces, students cannot gauge emotional reactions or expressions, making it difficult to form critical relationships. Some rightfully pointed out that a general lack of choice breeds severe trauma and mental illness.
Within hours of the meeting conclusion, it was determined that masks would be optional on the Brattleboro Union High School campus. Principal Steve Perrin emailed high schoolers and staff that the change was “based on guidance provided by the Vermont Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.”
The families, students, teachers and staff of the Windham Southeast School District stood up for the science-backed truth.
Now, with masks off and restrictions lifted, students will finally be able to feel like students. However, our district will now have to deal with the massive setbacks in developmental learning. Progress will come slowly, but by letting students finally make face-to-face connections, we can take a big step in the path of social restoration.