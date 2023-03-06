BENNINGTON — Allegro Ristorante at 520 Main St. will soon be closing its doors, according to a post from its Facebook page last Wednesday evening.
“The time has come for us to move on to the next adventure,” the post read.
Owners Anna Sturges and Geoff Klose have owned and operated the high-end “eclectic Italian” cuisine establishment since 2007. It will remain in operation until April 15.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without the amazing staff we’ve had over the years or all the guests who’ve supported us. We have been honored to share so many birthdays, anniversaries and celebrations over the years.
“We consider ourselves supremely lucky to have been able to do this for the last sixteen years in Bennington,” the post closed. “It has been our pleasure.”
The restaurant and the 520 Main St. building are for sale. "We hope that someone will love this place as much as we have and continue Allegro for years to come!"
The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce noted the sale in a Facebook post, adding, "We'd like to thank them for sharing incredible meals and memories with our community for their tenure on Main Street! Allegro will certainly be missed, but we wish them well on their next endeavor. Be sure to visit them for one last delicious meal in the coming weeks before they go!"