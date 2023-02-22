BRATTLEBORO — Construction on Brattleboro's new train station, which includes the first elevated passenger platform in the state, will begin this year.
"Permitting has been relatively pain-free, and we're excited to get shovel in the ground," said Jane Brophy, Amtrak's director of government relations, during the Select Board's meeting Tuesday night. "We're we're just chomping at the bit to get the first high-level platform in the state built here in Brattleboro."
Brophy said it will take about 18 months to complete the project.
The board voted unanimously to allow Town Manager John Potter to execute an easement agreement allowing Amtrak to use a portion of the Depot Street parking lot to build a new station and platform.
Ellen Pannell, project manager and third party coordinator for Amtrak's ADA station program, spoke about the need for high-level platforms to allow for easily getting on and off the trains.
"We are tasked with bringing all the stations that Amtrak serves into compliance with ADA codes and regulations," she said.
Pre-COVID, said Pannell, about 16,000 passengers a year were using the Brattleboro station.
"We're a little bit less now after COVID, but [Brattleboro is] recovering actually at a better rate than the rest of the country right now," she said.
"The new Brattleboro station will be a rebuilding of the existing siding track and its switches, [which] has already been done," said Pannell. "There will be a new, 345-foot-long platform at 48 inches above top of rail. It will be level boarding, it will have an electric snowmelt system, it will have new lighting, new signage and new drainage."
The new station, which will be on the east side of the tracks, will have a waiting area with 36 seats, a restroom, an engineer room and a covered outdoor area with additional bench seating.
In addition to receiving the easement from the town, Amtrak had to negotiate a lease with New England Central Railroad, which owns the track, and work with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the State Historic Preservation Offices of the National Park Service and Green Mountain Power.
Once the new station is complete, Amtrak will vacate the town-owned space it now uses under the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center.
Ian Goodnow, chairman of the Select Board, noted the granting of the easement would mean the loss of about 10 parking spaces, but that had been anticipated since the project was proposed in 2017, and new parking was added a couple of years ago to compensate.
"The Amtrak station was approved by the Development Review Board in December 2020 and administratively renewed through December 2023," wrote Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon in an email.
A bike shelter with chargers for e-bikes will be installed in a covered bike area, he said, and a fast charger for electric vehicles will be installed in the parking lot using funds from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.