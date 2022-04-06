BRATTLEBORO — Amy Comerchero is among the large group of small business owners sidelined by the pandemic but now opening their doors once again.
Comerchero, Amy's Bakery Arts Cafe owner, thanked her staff for their hard work in getting the business reopened and customers for being so patient.
"The community is really happy, and it's been a very positive welcoming back," she said in a recent interview. "We're just keeping our noses to the grindstone. As I say, it's a tricky time to do anything in the world right now, much less a food business. The supply chains are a little crazy, but we're doing it."
31% of small businesses closed
Survey data released by Facebook in May 2020 shows 31 percent of small business owners reported they had shut down in the early months of the pandemic. The State of Small Business Report, by Facebook and Small Business Roundtable, was based on a survey of 86,000 owners, managers and workers in companies across the U.S. with fewer than 500 employees.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg called the impact of the pandemic "devastating" for small businesses, she said with the release of the survey results. About 11 percent of small businesses surveyed at the time had expected to close their doors in the next three months if lockdown measures continued, and 57 percent were “optimistic to extremely optimistic about the future of their businesses."
In a follow-up report in September 2021, about 16 percent of small businesses in the U.S. reported being closed when surveyed during July and August. That was down from 22 percent in February.
Baking for more than two decades
Comerchero opened the downtown business in late 2000. She ran it for nearly 20 years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and it closed for almost two years.
In between closing and reopening in late February, Comerchero received a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant through the federal government.
"My place needed a big facelift, so we renovated really from top to bottom, then were able to reopen," she said.
Several commenters on Facebook cheered the news that the cafe/bakery would be reopening, with 50 people sharing the post.
