BELLOWS FALLS — Friday marks the kickoff of a new program -- four years in the making -- to promote the various bike and hiking trails in the Bellows Falls area and link them to downtown businesses.
"A lot of people have been working a long time on this," said Gary Fox, the Rockingham development director.
Fox said the state's recent youth risk survey showed that Bellows Falls youth were looking for outside activities, and the 'Walk the Rock' program -- a kind of economic treasure hunt with maps, selfies, stickers and prizes -- was designed with that in mind.
On Friday, at the monthly Bellows Falls Farmers Market, Walk the Rock will be explained by the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance. The group will show the five Walk the Rock stickers designed to attract area youth to use the trails, as well as take selfies at different locations on the trails, which in turn will encourage people to shop at the downtown businesses, Fox said.
Those selfies in turn will make them eligible for prizes and gift certificates from participating merchants.
Too many people don't know about the various trails in the Bellows Falls area, and the Downtown Bellows Falls Alliance hopes its Walk the Rock program will raise the trails' visibility.
"They're not easy to find," said Fox.
Betsy Thurston, executive director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, said the official kickoff of the "Walk the Rock" program will coincide with the monthly Bellows Falls Farmers' Market at 4 p.m. Friday.
She calls the program "wayfinding," which will help people find the trails.
Under the 'Walk the Rock' program, people will be eligible for 'Walk the Rock' stickers, gifts and ultimately gift cards to local merchants, the more they walk and explore the trails.
Thurston said the town and the downtown alliance received a $19,000 state grant to promote the trails, which include the popular BMX 'pump track' located next to the Bellows Falls Recreation Center, as well as the Riverfront Park and Trail, the Oak Hill Trail, and the Saxtons River trails.
The grant also allowed the group to create a retail shop passport, and as the hikers and explorers take selfies along the trails, they are able to collect stickers, which in turn makes them eligible for a 'Walk the Rock' stainless steel water bottle, in addition to other prizes and gift certificates.
The different trails organizations include the Windham County Trails Alliance, the Windham Hill Pinnacle Association, the Saxtons River Valley Trails Initiative and the Bellows Falls Historical Society.
Maps of the various trails can be obtained at the Rockingham Town Hall, the Rockingham Free Public Library, the Welcome Center, and all businesses participating in the program.
The grant, from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative, allowed the group to hire a graphic designer to come up with the stickers, maps and brochures and other promotional materials, Fox said.
Fox said most of the $19,000 grant was used to build the pump track, $12,000, which he described as a training area for mountain bikers who use many of the trails included in Walk The Rock.
"There's so many people who have done so much," Fox said.
The Farmer's Market is held at the Hetty Green Park in downtown Bellows Falls.
For more information, including a list of the businesses, visit www.rockinghamvt.org/walktherock.