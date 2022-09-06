MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced that the Farm Service Agency of the USDA has awarded $412,550 to the State of Vermont as a part of the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. The application is now open for certified operations to apply for these funds. The application deadline is Nov. 1.
“The Organic Certification Cost Share Program provides valuable funds that help offset the certification costs which impact Vermont’s vibrant organic agriculture sector each year,” said Agency Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “We are grateful to have this program for our farmers during challenging times.”
Certified organic operations may receive reimbursement of up to 50 percent of their direct certification costs paid during the fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1 to the following Sept. 30 annually, not to exceed $500 per certification scope. There are up to four eligible certification scopes — crops, livestock, wild crops and handling — which must be individually inspected for organic certification to be eligible for reimbursement. Reimbursable costs include application fees; inspection fees, including travel costs and per diem for organic inspectors; USDA organic certification costs; user fees; sale assessments and postage.
Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds under this program are reduced from past years and are expected to be depleted.
To learn more and apply, visit agriculture. vermont.gov/grants/organiccostshare.