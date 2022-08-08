MONTPELIER — The first round of Working Lands Enterprise Initiative applications for the fiscal year 2023 is now launching.
The Working Lands Enterprise Board is releasing two requests for applications that allow Vermont working lands service provider organizations and producer associations to invest in projects focused on governance, leadership, building workforce development and executive business skills.
Read the RFAs to learn about the application process and questions. The application portal will be open from Aug. 12 through Sept. 23 to allow time for organizations to prepare.
The Producer Association Grants Award amounts range from $10,000 to $20,000. Vermont-based nonprofit producer association groups that represent and promote Vermont agriculture, food, beverage, forest or fiber products are welcome to apply. To review the Producer Association Development Grant request for applications, visit https://workinglands.vermont.gov/document/fy23-working-lands-enterprise-initiative-producer-association-development-grant-rfa.
Service Provider Grants Award amounts range from $10,000 to $20,000.
Service Provider Grant projects will include the provision of direct and indirect services to support the development of Vermont-based working lands businesses through business assistance such as marketing plans, business and financial planning, and business transitions and succession. To review the Service Provider Grant request for applications, visit https://workinglands.vermont.gov/document/fy23-working-lands-enterprise-initiative-service-provider-rfa.
This year, there will be additional funding opportunities for working lands businesses across the farm, food, and forest sectors. Please visit the Working Lands Enterprise Initiatives website and Facebook page for updates.