WINDHAM COUNTY — Despite record inflation and political uncertainty around the globe, retail businesses throughout Windham County remain upbeat this holiday season.
Take Brattleboro Subaru, for example, where General Manager John Sciacca said it’s true that occasionally people do buy cars as Christmas presents and put bows on them just like in the TV commercials.
“At least once a year, we do get someone that will buy a car as a gift,” he said.
December is Brattleboro Subaru’s second busiest month of the year (August is usually its busiest month), he said, and that’s partly attributable to Subaru’s annual “Share the Love” charitable campaign at the end of the year.
For every new vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru and its retailers donate a minimum of $300 to a local charity.
This year’s recipient is Brattleboro Area Hospice.
“We do see an uptick in December because someone thinking about buying a car in January or February might purchase it earlier because they want that $300 to go to charity,” said Sciacca.
And though the auto industry is still recovering from supply chain issues attributable to pandemic disruptions, he said, inventory is picking up, though it’s still 50 percent of pre-COVID levels.
“Demand is still ahead of supply,” said Sciacca.
At the Vermont Marketplace at 580 Canal St. in Brattleboro, Trish Naudon-Thomas at the Good Spot said the Marketplace has been hopping since Thanksgiving weekend.
“We've only operated as Good Body Products at the local farmers markets so we're psyched to have a real storefront this year,” she said.
Naudon-Thomas describes the Good Spot as “a wellness-minded lounge,” with a full-range herbal apothecary, and a “bar” offering no-alcohol wellness drinks, kombucha, teas, coffees, and mocktails.
The Good Spot also offers a variety of locally produced wellness products.
Naudon-Thomas said the Vermont Marketplace is the perfect location for the Good Spot.
“The wonderful diversity under one roof, out of the cold or rain. People are so happy to get their hair done and while the “color” is on they can wander, buy a dress or shoes, grab a bite, and have a CBD mocktail all in the same marketplace. It’s awesome and we love our other store buddies.”
Ron Algeni, of Northeast Mountain Footwear in the Vermont Marketplace, said business has been steady approaching the holidays.
“There has been an uptick, as there always is this time of year," he said. “But for us the real uptick comes if we can get some white stuff. When the snow comes, people get awfully motivated to get their boots.”
Ageni said being right off Exit 1 of Interstate 91 in a new expanded location has been great for his business.
“We’ve started seeing people come in, not even with the intention of buying anything, just curiosity,” he said.
He also said the store gets a lot of people just dropping in off the highway, looking for a bite to eat or a restroom.
“We’re incredibly optimistic about this spot.”
Jonas Murray, co-owner of Malisun, echoed those sentiments.
In June, Malisun moved to Vermont Marketplace from the former Midtown Mall building, where it had been for about 15 years. The business is in a space about four times the size of the previous location and can now offer free parking, and plenty of it.
"It's good so far," Murray said on a recent Sunday. "We're definitely doing better than we were in the old spot."
Malisun joined businesses involved in the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce's Holly Days, Holly Nights campaign earlier this month. Sales were offered and participating customers were eligible to receive a $250 gift certificate.
Lately, alpaca blankets and stickers have been popular items at Malisun.
With inflation, Murray said he's noticed customers are "price weary." Still, he believes Malisun is in good shape.
"People might be buying a gift or two less," he said. "But they're still buying."
At Allen Brothers in Westminster, the holidays are an integral part of the business, said Stacy Allen, co-owner of the farm store, deli, bakery, convenience shop, nursery and tree farm on Route 5.
“We believe in the meaning of Christmas,” she said. “Our garden center is full of fresh cut trees which smell so great, as well as our handmade wreaths, roping, and arrangements.”
Allen Brothers was formed by four siblings in 1955 and has grown to be one of those “must stop” places in Vermont, not only for its cider doughnuts, but also its pies, pizza slices and daily specials.
“We have increased our to-go food items, our pizza to go, and we make entrees every night in our deli,” said Allen.
Meanwhile, Bartleby's Books in Wilmington continues to buzz with activity.
"We have been busy basically throughout most of COVID and then now, whatever phase this is," said Lisa Sullivan, owner of Bartleby's Books. "We had a really strong Thanksgiving weekend so we are really optimistic for the rest of the holiday season."
Sullivan believes a trend of people buying more books, which started during the pandemic, has kept up. She hasn't noticed any decline in sales due to inflation. In fact, sales at Bartleby's have been up.
Bartleby's experienced "really bad supply chains issues" during the holiday season in 2020, Sullivan said, then publishers issued "pretty extreme" warnings last year to ensure booksellers put their orders in early. Now, only occasionally is the store affected by such issues. Still, customers are encouraged to order early if they're looking for something special or specific.
Dec. 1 began the Wilmington Works Eat Sleep Shop Local promotion where customers receive $5 coupons to use like cash for every $25 they spend at participating merchants in Dover and Wilmington until Dec. 24. For every $20 spent, they'll receive a raffle ticket for a $500 grand prize and a basket full of local goodies for second prize.
"It brings a lot of people in and there are people who really enjoy it," said Sullivan, who serves on the Wilmington Works board. "We get a lot of coupons as payment so we know it works in our store for sure. It keeps people motivated to move around a little from store to store. I think it works pretty well."
In Bellows Falls, Patricia Fowler has been offering best sellers, children's book and gifts in the center of The Square for more than 22 years.
And this year has been notable, she said, with how happy people are.
"It's been great, people have been coming in and we've been wrapping presents, and people are happy," she said. People are coming in more than once, she said.
She said it was not just Village Square Booksellers, but other merchants she has spoken with are encountering the same thing.
Unlike other parts of the country, she said, the economy in Windham County is pretty stable.
She attributed it partly to the festive atmosphere that Bellows Falls and its merchants have worked very hard to create.
She said last weekend's Parade of Lights in downtown Bellows Falls brought people from all over the region into the downtown area, and they didn't just park and watch the parade, but they spent money.
The new homegrown parade features trucks of all sizes and sorts, decorated with lights. In addition to fire trucks, dump trucks and flat-bed trailers, Santa was there in an old-fashioned horse-driven wagon -- with decorated lights.
Fowler, who has owned the bookstore for 22 years with her husband Alan, said their store has been selling more and more gifts and toys, and not just books.
Fowler, who is heavily involved with the promotions committee of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, said the group has worked to light up Bellows Falls both literarily and physically, and that the lighting -- which was first put in place last year thanks to federal pandemic relief funds, was expanded this year along Rockingham Street.
She said people shopping on Sunday asked her when the lights would come on and were waiting and shopping so they could experience the lights.
Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance has been promoting a "Shop Local" card, which makes shoppers who collect their purchases via stamps on a bright orange card, eligible for prizes in early January.
The Shop Local effort isn't just in Bellows Falls, but also Westminster, Saxtons River and Grafton.
Betsy Thurston, the executive director of BFDDA, said the group is working hard to have people-friendly promotions to bring shoppers into the village -- and surrounding areas.
This Friday features 'Not just for Men's Night' shopping event, with special discounts and refreshments for men as they do their holiday shopping, to coincide with Bellows Falls' answer to Brattleboro's very popular Gallery Walk: BF3F and the Canal Street Block Party.