ARLINGTON — Demand for U.S.-based plastic injection molding and contract manufacturing services remains strong, driving Mack Molding to bring several engineering and business professionals onto the company’s manufacturing, quality, purchasing and customer management teams in both its northern and southern divisions.
“Mack continues to see significant interest from customers looking to have products manufactured in the U.S.,” said Mack Molding President Jeff Somple. “The market behaviors we saw as a result of the global pandemic and associated supply chain challenges have not changed and, in fact, seem to have strengthened in the markets we serve. The latest additions to our team will ensure we continue to rise to the challenge.”
Mack’s Northern Division hired Andrew Sleasman as a program manager at the company’s Headquarters in Arlington. Sleasman is an experienced mechanical engineer with strong connections to plastic molding and manufacturing. He comes to Mack from Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, N.Y., where he served as chief industrial engineer. Previously, Sleasman built plastics and manufacturing engineering expertise as a project engineer with Cookson Plastic Molding in Latham, N.Y, and as a design engineer with Environment One Corporation in Niskayuna, N.Y. He has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology from the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute in Utica, N.Y.
Carolyn Bigwood has joined Mack’s Cavendish plant as materials manager. Bigwood brings a background in operations, project management and inventory control to the Company. She most recently served as operations manager at Whitney Blake Company in Bellows Falls., overseeing workflow, raw material inventory and safety stocks. She previously served Whitney Blake in roles of increasing responsibility, including production planner and buyer and materials planning supervisor. She has a bachelor of business administration and management from Granite State College in Concord, N.H.
Daniel Cosachov has been appointed as a manufacturing engineer at Mack headquarters in Arlington. Cosachov is a recent graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, N.Y., where he received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with a minor in plastics engineering and technology. Prior to Mack, Cosachov gained engineering experience at PPC Broadband, Inc., where he created and designed products, including prototyping a data distribution device. During a co-op with D&W Diesel, Cosachov increased the production output of remanufactured fuel injection pumps for large diesel engines. He also received Six Sigma Green Belt Certification at RIT.
Mack also has welcomed Joe Ireland as a manufacturing engineer at company headquarters in Arlington. Ireland brings more than seven years of design and manufacturing experience to Mack. Prior to joining the team, he most recently worked as an applications engineer with Fluid Power Sales/Applied Industrial Tech, in Baldwinsville, N.Y. During his tenure there, Ireland created technical drawings and schematics, significantly reduced customer machine startup and troubleshooting time by programming real-time diagnostics and helped drive cost reductions and operational improvements. He has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.
Nicole McCarvill, who is no stranger to Mack after serving as a sales and engineering intern, has joined the Arlington team full-time as a manufacturing engineer. McCarvill is a recent graduate of the State University of New York at Stony Brook, where she received a bachelor of engineering degree in mechanical engineering. As a Mack intern, she built a built a deep understanding of the Company’s processes and procedures as she assisted the program management team with RFQs and managing pricing updates, as well as creating and routing engineering change orders (ECOs) to obsolete parts, update revisions and provide support documentation for component qualifications.
Also joining the Arlington team as a manufacturing engineer is Katie Rawluszki, who brings 10 years of engineering experience to the role. Prior to Mack, Rawluszki was product manager, mechanical rolls, at Valmet, Inc., in Federal Way, Wash., where she prepared drawings of major components, facilitated in-house engineering and process improvements, and provided support at customer facilities. Rawluszki previously gained engineering experience as a mechanical design/applications engineer at GL&V USA in Hudson Falls, N.Y. She has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering technology from the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute in Utica.
Ryan Star has been appointed as a manufacturing engineer at Mack’s Cavendish facility. Before joining Mack, Ryan worked as a machine operator at Metal-Flex Welded Bellows, Inc., in Newport, Vt., where he was responsible for operating CNC lathes and mills, as well as programming operations and creating manufacturing procedures. Ryan previously gained manufacturing experience at Nevtec, Ltd., also in Newport, where he fabricated sheet metal ductwork. A graduate of Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Ryan received a bachelor of science degree in manufacturing engineering technology.
Ryan Murphy has accepted the position of supplier engineer on the purchasing team at Mack headquarters. Murphy is a recent graduate of Keene State College in Keene, N.H., where he received bachelor of applied science degree in sustainable product design and innovation. Before joining Mack, Murphy gained valuable manufacturing experience as a manufacturing engineering intern with Stanley Back & Decker/Lenox American Saw & Manufacturing Company, where he worked on scrap reduction, optimized cycle times and worked with vendors to research new manufacturing processes.
Another former Mack intern, Guy Milliman, has joined the IT team at the company’s headquarters as a software applications engineer responsible for developing applications that bridge manufacturing and IT in respect to process improvements, efficiencies and cost savings. A recent graduate of the University of Denver, Milliman has a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering. As a Mack intern, he worked on manufacturing lines creating work instructions, startup procedures, troubleshooting driver boards and assisting with motor assemblies. These skills will serve him well as he drives increased manufacturing performance through the integration of technology.
Hillary Burdick has accepted the position of procurement specialist in the purchasing separtment at Mack headquarters. Burdick comes to Mack with five years of experience in purchasing management and quality control. She most recently served as purchasing manager at Dailey Precast in Shaftsbury, where she built and maintained relationship with suppliers while managing inventory levels for a large precast concrete business. Burdick also previously served as a customer service specialist with Unishippers of Bennington, focusing on scheduling shipments and data entry.