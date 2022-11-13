With election night in the rear-view mirror, now seems to be as good an opportunity as ever for everyone to relax prior to the holiday season.
Some might choose to do that by partaking in Vermont's relatively new legal retail cannabis market. Still in its infancy, legal retail cannabis remains contentious in communities around the state, centered around several factors. One of those factors is the debate of state-imposed limits on the potency of cannabis products, the ripple effects of which will affect everything from the local economy to the health of its residents to the black market, proponents and critics say.
The state's Act 164 first established the Green Mountain State's retail cannabis market back in April. Outlined among 121 pages of guidance are limits for the potency of cannabis sold. Potency is quantified by its concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the most significant psychoactive ingredient that produces the “high” from cannabis use.
Cannabis flower — which refers to the dried plant material that can be smoked — is limited to 30 percent THC. Smoking is still the most popular way to consume cannabis by a fairly significant margin, according to multiple recent studies.
Sticky and tricky
Also popular in the cannabis market are concentrates that can be used in edibles, or hashish oils and dabs. These are also subject to restrictions, limited to 60 percent THC. This is where the issue becomes tricky, because many cannabis users are already accustomed to THC levels reaching as high as 90 percent from purchases in nearby Massachusetts, and therefore have a higher tolerance.
Colleen McQuade, who opened Juniper Lane on Main Street in Bennington this Wednesday, said this is significant because concentrates offer advantages over flower.
“You can control your dosage where you might need to smoke a whole joint to get the relief that you'd want,” she said. “You might take one dab, and you'll get that instant relief, and it lasts for hours. It’s a very quick and effective consumption method.”
End run around the caps
This might beg the question: If there are caps on cannabis products, won’t experienced users just take more to achieve the desired effect?
The short answer is likely yes. This makes generating more product to fill demand a necessity. Diluting products’ THC content by adding elements, like nonpsychoactive cannabidiol, or CBD, adds labor and costs that are only passed on to the consumer, which unnecessarily hampers a new industry, opponents argue.
Retailers are afraid that the adult market is going to seek out lower costs and higher THC content, at best, across the border in states with less restrictions, and at worst, on the black market (or “legacy market”).
“I think they should change the law,” said Scott Sparks, founder of Brattleboro’s Vermont Bud Barn. “I would say [cannabis users] can go to Massachusetts and get it, and so we’re competing with that. I don’t know what the rationale was behind it.”
“The [Cannabis Control Board] is against the limits,” added Sparks’ manager at the Bud Barn, Jeremy Deschaine. “They are going to be bringing it to the Legislature when they come back into office next year. and they're pretty hopeful that they can get that limit taken away.”
Risks cited
There is still plenty of opposition, however, to removing the caps from public health experts and community organizations, who cite the increased risk of mental health problems and dependency, particularly among adolescents as their brains still develop, as a reason to maintain the caps or perhaps even lower them more.
Mary Ann Morris is executive director of The Collaborative, a group that focuses on promoting substance-free youth based out of Londonderry. Morris pushes back against the notion that there are two separate camps in the argument.
“I don’t think there’s opposite sides of the aisle,” she said. “We’re just trying to look at the health of Vermonters and what’s best for them.”
“It’s not a prohibition thing,” she later added. “We’re taking a look at the science, and science changes all the time.”
Why is stronger needed?
Cassandra Holloway, executive director at Building a Positive Community in Brattleboro, a similar organization with the promotion of substance-free youth among its goals, wonders why stronger cannabis is necessary.
“I am always curious why we think it makes sense to significantly increase the potency of substances ... alcohol, nicotine and cannabis,” she said. “I find that we as a society rarely consider the impact that such decisions have on our youth, young adults, folks with mental health and/or substance use disorders, and marginalized communities.”
“How do [decision-makers] determine when the potency is in fact too high? Does that determination come from having too many people negatively or even permanently impacted?” she continued. “If high-potency cannabis has insidious results, who will take corrective actions, and will it be a priority?”
It’s important to note that Act 164 bans flavoring and packaging that would appeal to potential consumers under the age of 21. This comes before the establishment of the cannabis industry, unlike substances with far worse track records for public health, namely tobacco and alcohol.
Like Prohibition
Whether proponents of cannabis potency limits want it to happen or not, parallels to early 20th-century Prohibition are going to be drawn.
“[Potency limits] only enhance the illegal market,” said state Sen. Richard Sears. “One of our goals is to turn the illegal market into a legal one.”
“Banning stuff doesn’t always work. Prohibition has proven to be ineffective,” Sears added. “People are going to find a way, and they’re going to do what they want to do. I understand the concern from the medical community, and I’ve met with them about dozens of issues, but I think this is just one we’re going to disagree on.”
It’s also notable that the 30 percent potency cap on flower might be a moot point for most, according to Brandon McKee, chief financial officer of Silver Therapeutics, which already has a cannabis retail store in Williamstown, Mass., and will complete construction on another location on Northside Drive in Bennington soon.
“That’s very unlikely to even get into [percents in] the 30s,” McKee said. “From a testing perspective, for flower, that is remarkable.”
Responsible behavior
Retailers are also trying to make it clear that they are emphasizing education and promoting responsible behavior as it pertains to cannabis use, especially among newer users.
The limits on concentrates are going to have more of an effect on experienced users with a higher tolerance that might have been self-medicating for years before marijuana was legalized, McQuade asserts.
“I really have a lot of experience with cannabis consumers, and concentrates help people,” she said. “Especially people that don’t smoke and need a higher dose and want something clean, effective and efficient. I’m not suggesting people start dabbing their first time using cannabis, but with proper education, I think it definitely has a place in the market.”
McKee echoes McQuade’s sentiment of advocating responsible use and retailers’ role in promoting that.
“From the very beginning, we’ve taken a wellness approach that cannabis is not for everyone,” he said. “Our motto is ‘low and slow.’ You never know how these products are going to impact you physiologically. So go with lower doses, see how you feel, and if you’re feeling off, stop and recalibrate.”