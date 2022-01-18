MANCHESTER — Vallis Goodermote, owner and operator of Aunt Bonnie’s, has brought her knowledge of cannabidiol, her passion to help people and her quest to live a healthy, well-balanced life to Manchester.
At the end of November, Goodermote opened Aunt Bonnie’s, an intimate retail store and online business selling high-strength, full-spectrum CBD products.
Goodermote, who currently commutes from New York state, set up shop in the previous Kate Spade location in the Manchester Designer Outlets, turning the traditional retail store into a welcoming, spa-like space.
“I love being a part of the Manchester Designer Outlets,” said Goodermote. “I feel like part of the Manchester community.”
Vermont’s hemp-friendly regulations are one of the reasons Goodermote chose to open a retail store in Manchester. But she also recognized Manchester’s reputation as being a destination for out-of-staters, as well as a place where folks from smaller, surrounding communities come to shop.
“The local community has given me great support,” Goodermote said. “I had a great December.”
Goodermote’s clientele, which includes locals and tourists alike, come into her store looking for a natural way to reduce stress, improve sleep and relieve sore muscles and joint pain — common complaints Goodermote believes she can remedy with help from Aunt Bonnie’s CBD products.
Aunt Bonnie’s high-strength CBD is sourced from U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified organic hemp farms in Vermont, New York and Colorado. The full-spectrum label means the entire hemp plant was used during processing. “Full-spectrum is hemp extracted in its most natural form,” Goodermote said.
The resulting CBD can contain up to 0.3 percent THC, the cannabinoid in the cannabis plant that produces a "high" sensation, although these CBD products have no such effect.
Goodermote was introduced to CBD early on in the pandemic, when virtual schooling her two elementary-age children and working as a business freelancer from home left her stressed and not sleeping well. While searching for a natural solution, a friend suggested she try CBD.
Goodermote was amazed at how helpful it was, and was inspired to share the benefits of CBD with others.
Goodermote takes pride in the quality of her CBD products. “Even the pet products could be eaten by humans,” she said, pointing to the list of ingredients in a bag of dog treats.
Aunt Bonnie’s most popular products are a lavender pain lotion, used to soothe sore joints and muscles, and CBD gummies (30 mg), used to promote healthy sleep and reduce stress.
Other products include Aunt Bonnie’s USDA-certified organic CBD oils (40 mg, 50 mg, 80 mg — her strongest full- spectrum oil) which are typically used to help reduce anxiety; CBD softgel capsules; organic hemp flower; hemp pre-rolls; and organic CBD oil for dogs and cats, which can be used to reduce stress or relieve pain.
Recently, Goodermote brought in handcrafted CBD chocolates made with certified organic Vermont hemp from a Northern Vermont confectionery. Supplies are running low, but she hopes to be able to get more in time for Valentine’s Day.
For those who are wondering, the caricature on Aunt Bonnie’s logo is a youthful image of the real Aunt Bonnie: a woman currently in her 70s who hikes, kayaks, gardens, reads, and uses CBD to ease her aches and pains.
“She’s what we are all trying to be when we reach her age,” Goodermote said with admiration. “She is a good reminder of living a well-balanced life.”
To learn more about Aunt Bonnie’s CBD products, to order online or to inquire about a sales assistant position, go to facebook.com/auntbonniesbrand or call 518-322-1630.