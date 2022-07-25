FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming milestone tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
On Sunday, July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m., more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone nationwide stores are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
TCC has a location at 801 Putney Road in Brattleboro.
In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event.
To find your nearest TCC or Wireless Zone store to attend a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event, visit locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and shop.wirelesszone.com. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #BackpackGiveaway and #10DaysOfGiving on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.
To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone visit RoundRoom.com.