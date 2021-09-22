BENNINGTON — Longtime journalist Michael Albans is joining the Bennington Banner as a writer, reporter and photojournalist with 28 years of news experience.
Albans grew up with the New York Daily News on his breakfast table each morning, dreaming one day of writing for his beloved hometown newspaper. He started freelancing for The New York Post before moving on to The Associated Press in Manhattan, covering major news events, sports and features. He later worked as a staff photojournalist at the Daily News, covering everything from 9/11 to the Yankees run of World Series appearances.
"Mike has a tremendous background in journalism and photography," said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of Vermont News and Media. "We are lucky he found his way to Bennington and even luckier Mike decided to pick his career back up and join our team. Mike makes a great addition, and I look forward to working with him. Keep an eye out for his writing and photos in the upcoming weeks."
Albans is the recipient of many journalism awards and distinguished nominations from such luminaries as The Deadline Club, The New York Press Photographers Association, World Press Photo and the National Press Photographers Association. He received the Harry Chapin World Hunger Year Media Award for a series of articles and photos of child homelessness in New York City, which led to his nomination for a Pulitzer Prize in Journalism.
After leaving the New York Daily News, Albans took on freelance assignments for The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine and the Montana AP. He also produced news for Montana Public Radio, taught photography and journalism at The University of Montana and lectured at the Rocky Mountain School of Photography.
After seeing Albans' portfolio of work, Vermont News & Media executive editor Noah Hoffenberg said he "counted his lucky stars" that a journalist with metro and rural chops happened to land in Shaftsbury, and then soon after at the Banner.
"Chances are, if you're a news consumer like me, you were familiar with Mike's work, even though you might not recognize his name at first glance. He was in New York on 9/11, and his photos from those ensuing days are impossible to forget," said Hoffenberg. "I'm sure he'll quickly become a fan favorite among our Bennington County readers."
Albans said his strength is in connecting with ordinary people and telling their stories. He said he looks forward to sharing those stories with readers in his new adopted hometown, as well as in the Banner's sister papers.
Albans lives in Shaftsbury with his wife Jani, a palliative care nurse at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.