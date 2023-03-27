BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. will be partnering with SCORE NH-VT to help leverage its national business assistance program to assist Windham County entrepreneurs.
Service Corps of Retired Executives works through a program of volunteers who are trained to work one to one with entrepreneurs to help focus on business fundamentals. In addition to the benefits of having a mentor, participants will also receive access to hundreds of videos and lessons on topics, ranging from social media marketing to cash flow analysis.
The county agency is building a cohort of Windham SCORE mentors to work with Windham businesses. Its technical assistance team will collaborate with Windham SCORE mentors and Windham clients on delivering the needed resources and support for the region’s small businesses to thrive.
Currently, the BDCC is looking for local community members to join the ranks of SCORE NH-VT as Windham region mentors. There will be an informational session either at 3:30 p.m. on April 25 via webinar or at 2:30 p.m. April 28 in person at BDCC, 76 Cotton Mill Hill. For more information, visit brattleborodevelopment.com, or email bizhelp@brattleborodevelopment.com.
Being a SCORE mentor can involve as little as two to four hours per week, depending on your client portfolio. Volunteers are responsible for reviewing mentoring requests in the SCORE system, setting up client meetings that range from 30 to 90 minutes, entering meeting notes online in the SCORE CRM and following up with clients. SCORE mentors attend one to two hours of chapter meetings per month. All are encouraged to consider this opportunity — this is not limited to those who are retired or former business owners; SCORE provides training workshops and materials for mentors.
The BDCC SCORE partnership is considered an exciting step toward expanding resources available to local businesses and implementing strategies based on the regional economic plan, the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.