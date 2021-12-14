BRATTLEBORO — Some people starting a business, especially women and minorities, often struggle to find the capital necessary to turn an idea into a full-fledged venture that increases employment in a community.
They also often lack the administrative skills necessary to apply for loans and prove they have the ability to pay them back in a timely manner.
The Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., in partnership with the Small Business Administration, can help those businesses with loans and technical assistance to get them off the ground and succeed.
“This program is intended for small businesses, those who have not had access to capital,” said Adam Grinold, executive director of BDCC. “The SBA provides us with a grant to provide assistance to small business that include wraparound services leading up to the application process and through the life of the loan.”
Earlier this week, the SBA announced it has committed $350,000 in loan money that the BDCC can offer to those small businesses.
“These are risky dollars,” said Grinold. “If they don’t repay, the BDCC is responsible for repaying the federal government.”
But Grinold said the benefits to the community outweigh the risks BDCC is assuming.
“There will be ups and downs with performance, but the net benefit to the region is enhanced technical skills and know-how for small businesses that hire folks.”
The aim is to get small businesses to the point they can show traditional lenders they are reliable partners, said Grinold.
Eyad Salha is the BDCC’s business technical assistance provider and works with applicants to determine if they have a viable idea and if they understand the market they are trying to reach.
“We are trying to foster a healthy business community,” he said.
Salha can help potential business owners evaluate their idea through market research, budgeting and financial projections.
“We are careful about that,” he said. “Not everyone has a business background. We don’t want anyone to get into something they might not be able to repay.”
BDCC is only the third SBA microloan lender in the state of Vermont, along with Community Capital of Vermont in Barre and Vermont Community Loan Fund in Montpelier. It will primarily serve the southernmost counties, providing direct loans up to $50,000 to small businesses. The average microloan in the U.S. is about $13,000.
“The SBA is very pleased to welcome BDCC as its newest lender. This partnership will help increase access to loans for startups and underserved communities with reasonable rates and terms,” said Darcy Carter, SBA Vermont District Office Director, in a statement. “BDCC will provide pre and post loan advising to the applicants and borrowers, improving the businesses’ opportunities for successful growth. The beauty of the SBA microloan program is that extra assistance on the part of the microlender which understands the needs of startups and microbusinesses.”
According to the statement, microloans can be used for working capital, inventory, furnishings, equipment and more. The maximum repayment term allowed for an SBA microloan is six years.
Salha and Gabriel Sistare, BDCC’s community projects specialist, also offer assistance to established businesses, helping them with business plans, marketing and loan applications, and establishing succession plans.
To learn more, visit the BDCC’s website at brattleborodevelopment.com.