When I first arrived in Brattleboro, I searched for a shop that sold gemstones. A business owner told me about Beadniks, which I visited immediately and bought a handful of stones to boost prosperity and vitality. Several visits later and heavier pockets filled with gemstones, Beadniks quickly became my favorite shop to visit in Brattleboro.
While the shop on Main Street (and next door to Amy’s Bakery ... another favorite business of mine) sells gemstones, card decks, soap and other gift items, beads are the main bread and butter of Beadniks and the passion of Brian Robertshaw, visionary of the family-owned shop.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in August, the shop resembles a candy store but with beads made from gemstones, wood, porcelain, clay and other materials. One might even call the shop a bead artist’s heaven.
Robertshaw’s vision for the shop happened in 1989, when he sold beads in Martha’s Vineyard.
“I wanted to root, buy land, build a home and start a family, but Vineyard prices were too much for me at the age of 25,” said Robertshaw. “So I set my sights on Vermont — it’s beauty and healthy lifestyle seemed like a good place. A friend suggested Brattleboro, so I came and visited ... fell in love with the town and its creative environment, and signed a lease the next day ... it was meant to be.”
While the shop sells more than beads, the trinkets (once used for currency and still used for spiritual purposes internationally) dominate the front portion of the store. Trays of beads sold by the gram or singularly range from 10 cents to 35 cents a gram. A sodalite bead sells for $1.95 each. A bead or antique collector could spend up to $35,000 for the Sun Symbol (gold) and jade necklace, or $250 to $300 for a strand of Venetian antique beads found in the glass case, where the most precious items are displayed.
When it comes to antiques, Robertshaw said in an email that beads are not part of a trend but have a history that travels 150,000 years back in time. The continuity of beads in varying shapes and sizes and made by hand carry with it human evolution.
“Everyone knows what they are and what to do with them ... it’s actually a question of the economy and the creativity of the population you serve. In the case of Brattleboro, things seem similar now to 1992.”
The shop attracts artists, metaphysical practitioners like myself, bead collectors, jewelry makers, curious tourists and families. And the shop sells items for children, too, including glass bowls of candy, which one young customer gravitated toward immediately during this reporter’s recent visit, leaving the shop with a satisfied grin.
As far as the next 30 years, Robertshaw spoke of expansion and supporting other smaller vendors. Why not spread the love?
“My eldest daughter, Tansy, has taken on managing the shop and has different aesthetics, plus times have changed since the early 1990s, so we have updated our look, grown a bit more mature and spruced up for our 30th anniversary,” he said.
“But most importantly, we plan on offering the same great service and support any small family-run business can offer,” said Robertshaw.
In a city known for its uniqueness and array of artists and artisans, Beadniks makes sense. It’s a place to feast one’s eyes on a rainbow and to explore the textures of the beads, or to pursue one’s own dreams.