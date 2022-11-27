WEST DOVER — Katherine Martin, owner of The Sheep Shed, makes about 200 bears by hand each year.
"It's really nice if they make people smile," said Martin. "If they bring back a good memory, it's great. I'm not dead set that they have to buy something. Because I've said to them, 'You know, if it makes you smile, then it's a good thing.'"
For more than 30 years, Martin has been making bears. She has trouble sitting still so she enjoys the work.
Kathy Martin, of The Sheep Shed in West Dover, makes a teddy bear on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as she gets ready for a craft show. Purchase local photos online.
Most of her customers are people in middle age who collect bears. She said younger people aren't as interested.
Martin participates in eight craft shows a year between Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont. Her work can be viewed at thesheepshedwne.com and orders can be made by phone.
Each bear is different, Martin said.
"You can cut 10 out of a dozen of the same pattern but because they're hand-stuffed, all the faces are different," she said. "Some of them look sweet. Some of them look more sinister."
The bears are sold from $25 to about $160.
In 2001, the year Martin retired, she moved to West Dover from Massachusetts. She said her business keeps her active in retirement.
Her husband Jim Martin built furniture for Martin's creations and soon, customers began requesting full-size furniture for their homes, according to the website. Jim ended up launching his own business, Worn New England.
When Martin can find old war hats and war paraphernalia, she makes a bear resembling Teddy Roosevelt. She has made a couple of life-size bears. And she once created a Revolutionary War bear for a woman in Connecticut, and it took her longer to make the coat and clothing than the bear itself.
About five years ago, Martin found one of her bears in an antique store.
"He was sitting naked on a shelf, and I picked it up and it had my old tag on it," she said. "So of course, I had to bring them home. So I brought him home and redressed him and he's back."
