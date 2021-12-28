BELLOWS FALLS — Christmas might have come and gone, but gifts are back in town.
Join the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance for its 2021 Shop Local prize drawing to be held Jan. 5, 5:15 p.m., Flat Iron Cooperative. Enjoy soup by Smokin’ Bowls, wine by Vermont Vines, Catamount Porter, as well as tea, espresso, treats and more.
Get your filled Shop Local cards in by Jan. 1 to the following businesses: Village Square Booksellers, Lisai’s Market, Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts and J&H Hardware.
Each filled card gives local shoppers a chance to win one of over 40 gifts donated by participating businesses, including a two-night stay and breakfast for two at the Grafton Inn.
The alliance thanks shoppers for supporting Bellows Falls, Grafton, Rockingham, Saxtons River and Westminster small businesses and spending thousands of dollars locally this holiday season.
For those that can’t attend the drawing live, find Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance on Facebook for a livestream. For a list of Shop Local gold sponsors, participating businesses and alliance members, visit bellowsfallsvt.org.
Organizers thank their corporate sponsors: Chroma Technology Corp. and James Plumbing, Heating, Oil Co.