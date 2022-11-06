BENNINGTON — AlohaOm is a new wellness collective, offering yoga, martial arts and massage therapy — with the intention to provide a place of reinvigoration for the community.
Bethany Boulger, owner of AlohaOm, and Tyler Jeffries opened the studio after living off-the-grid in Hawaii for many years. Jeffries, who teaches a blended martial art called Gung Fu, is a native Hawaiian, from the island of Kauai. Boulger, who teaches yoga and offers massage therapy, is a native Vermonter and grew up in Bennington.
“This studio place is a safe place to explore, to grow, to heal, to have peace. ... My intention is that it is a sanctuary for this community in whatever [way] that means for the individual,” said Boulger.
The family has seasonally shifted between Vermont and Hawaii, but after Boulger gave birth to her son, Jai, who is 11 months old, the Green Mountains were calling her home.
“Part of opening this, too, and wanting to step back into being of service, is so our son, Jai, grows up seeing his mom and dad being of service.”
After graduating from Mount Anthony High School in 1999, Boulger went to massage school and then returned to eventually open Green Mountain Oasis Day Spa in 2004, with her mom, Gail Boulger.
About a decade later, Boulger found Lomilomi massage, a holistic Hawaiian style of massage, which she likens to yoga but also carries the essence of "aloha."
“The energy of aloha is this all-encompassing energy of love, humility, awareness, patience, compassion and grace,” Boulger said.
The studio is on the fourth floor of the Benmont Mill, with many bright windows giving way to sweeping views of the Green Mountains and beyond. Find the studio online at alohaom.com